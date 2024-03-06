Highlights Paul Scholes has said that Phil Foden is a better footballer than Chelsea icon Frank Lampard, following the Manchester City man's excellent displays in 2023/24.

Lampard's attacking numbers during his 2009/10 season were outrageous, with him averaging 0.61 goals per match, compared to Foden's 0.41 this year.

Foden currently has half of Lampard's assist total for 09/10, but could still catch him in the final games of City's season.

With Euro 2024 creeping ever closer, international teams across the continent are putting together their final plans for the showpiece tournament. Gareth Southgate will be having a few selection headaches ahead of this summer's edition in Germany, but Manchester City's Phil Foden should have little to no worry about his place in the squad.

His efforts at club level have seen him emerge as one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and the young star is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best English footballers in the world right now. The question over him isn't over whether he makes the 23-man squad, but whether he starts in games.

Following his recent heroics against Manchester United, Paul Scholes underlined just how good Foden has been this season by making a stunning claim that he is a ‘better footballer’ than Chelsea legend Frank Lampard. Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former England international said: "Look, he’s a better footballer than Lampard, but Lampard scored goals and won leagues for his club from midfield.

"You expect centre-forwards to do it. Haaland, you just expect his numbers, you expect Michael’s [Owen] numbers when the team is doing well. But from a midfield point of view, you’ve really got to take the game by the scruff of the neck and say: 'Right, I’m going to get us back into this game, I’m going to win us leagues, I’m going to win us games!'

"I think Frank Lampard was like that and I think Phil Foden is starting to do that, goals-wise. Look, Phil Foden is a much better footballer than Frank Lampard was, don’t get me wrong, but Frank won leagues for his team because of the contribution he made in midfield, in big games especially, and with Phil Foden I think we’re seeing the same type of thing."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Sergio Aguero (8) has scored more Premier League goals for Manchester City in the Manchester Derby than Phil Foden (6).

But is Scholes right? Well, GIVEMESPORT thought we would see how the duo stack up, comparing Foden's current season to Lampard's best in the Premier League, using the Premier League's comparison tool. The latter's finest campaign for his beloved Chelsea came in 2009/10 when he scored 22 goals, helping the club secure their third Premier League title. And while Foden is excelling right now, Lampard's numbers really are something to behold.

Comparing Frank Lampard's and Phil Foden's best Premier League seasons Player Appearances Goals Assists Frank Lampard 36 22 14 Phil Foden 27 11 7

Related Predicting England's Starting Team at Euro 2024 The starting line-up that Gareth Southgate is likely to select for England's Euro 2024 opener.

Comparing Attacking Statistics

Lampard More Successful

According to statistics collected by the Premier League, the former Chelsea legend is clear in terms of the attacking department. With 22 goals scored that season, it's tough to see Foden top that. The City star does have 11 games to try and beat Lampard's record, however.

The most goals Foden has scored in a game so far this season was his stunning hat-trick against Brentford back in February 2024. But Lampard famously scored four goals in one game during the 2009/10 campaign - in Chelsea's 7-1 thrashing of Aston Villa - so he outranks the Man City ace here too.

The former Blues man ranks higher in terms of goals per match with 0.61 compared to Foden's 0.41, and while the City man has been enjoying a sensational run of form since the turn of the new year, his minutes per goal is still a fair bit behind the Chelsea legend. The 23-year-old is averaging a goal every 204 minutes compared to Lampard's average of 147 minutes.

During the peak of his powers, Lampard was well-known for scoring screamers outside of the opposition box, but he only netted once from distance that season, while Foden has two to his name already. And despite Lampard dominating the attacking stats, the City man has a better shooting accuracy with 70.83%, compared with the former Chelsea midfielder who averaged 48.15%.

Comparing Frank Lampard and Phil Foden's Attacking Stats Metric Frank Lampard Phil Foden Goals 22 11 Goals per match 0.61 0.41 Minutes per goal 147 202 Shooting accuracy (%) 48.15 70.83 Big chances scored 0 5

Comparing Team-play Statistics

Chelsea Icon Has the Edge

So far this season, Foden has seven assists to his name, while Lampard managed to double that score in the 36 games he played in the 2009/10 campaign. With time on his side, it's not an impossible task for the City star to pass the former Chelsea man's record, especially given how well oiled Man City are looking at the moment.

Foden has shown this season that he's able to provide big chances for his team-mates, with nine to his name so far. The Premier League have Lampard down as creating none, which is surprising. Foden also averages a better pass completion than the former Chelsea hero with 88.70% against the former Blues icon's 80.97%. That said, the ex-England international made more passes than the 23-year-old with 1,923.

While the City man is often deployed on either flank and can roam freely on the pitch, it's Lampard who surprisingly excels in the crossing department, with 201 compared to Foden's 64. That might be because of City's tendancy to create chances through intricate build-up play, though, instead of spamming crosses into the box for a towering striker.

Comparing Frank Lampard and Phil Foden's Team-play Stats Metric Frank Lampard Phil Foden Assists 14 7 Big chances created 0 9 Passes 1,923 1,301 Pass Completion (%) 80.97 88.70 Crosses 201 64

Comparing Defending Statistics

Lampard's Midfield Role Helps Him Trump Foden

It's worth noting that the former Chelsea midfielder sat in front of the defence along with either Michael Essien or Michael Ballack, but had the license to venture into the opposition box. That in mind, Foden is more of an attacking-minded player, who can also play out on the wing, so we expect him not to outshine Lampard here.

While the 23-year-old has made 13 interceptions already this season, Lampard trumps the City man by some margin, with 36 in the entire 2009/10 campaign. The former Chelsea man was a bit of a heroic figure on the pitch - never shying away from anything. In his best year for the west London side, he made 75 tackles, compared to Foden's 23. As well as putting in a lot more tackles, the ex-England star was more successful when going for a challenge, with 49 compared to Foden's 13 so far this season.

Comparing Frank Lampard and Phil Foden's Defending Stats Metric Frank Lampard Phil Foden Interceptions 36 13 Tackles 75 23 Successful tackles 49 13 Clearances 42 12 Headed clearances 24 5

Lampard's Numbers Way Ahead

Chelsea Man Betters Foden in Most Areas

While Foden may be a superior footballer in terms of being better to watch, Lampard's well-rounded ability and importance cannot be questioned. The former England international was a true box-to-box midfielder and never put a foot wrong in his prime.

While it will take Foden some doing to catch up in the defensive department, something which we might see if he drops back later in his career, the youngster can top Lampard's attacking stats if he carries on his sensational form. His performance against Manchester United showed fans that he's capable of delivering in the final third. Ultimately, however, the pair are two different players, and we should be grateful that we have seen both shine for their clubs and England on the biggest of stages.