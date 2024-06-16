Highlights England fans have created a new chant for Phil Foden ahead of EURO 2024.

The Englishman enjoyed a successful 2023/24 season with Man City which saw him win the PFA Player of the Season award.

Foden will be integral as England aim to win their first major trophy since 1966.

Phil Foden is finally getting the flowers he deserves, and he has now been memorialised with his own chant from England fans ahead of the European Championships in Germany.

For years, Pep Guardiola has waxed lyrical about the 24-year-old, foretelling his future success as one of the most gifted footballers on the planet. And after winning the PFA Premier League Player of the Season award this season, the love he has received from Manchester City fans has been transmitted to the rest of his nation as anticipation builds ahead of EURO 2024.

England kick off their adventure on Sunday night as they take on Group C foes Serbia, and with as many as 40,000 English supporters expected to be in Gelsenkirchen before kick-off, Foden is set to feel the love that comes with his new chant over the coming weeks.

Phil Foden's New Chant

It takes form in the tune of a Billy Joel classic

For his club, to which he has already won six Premier League titles and a historic treble with, Foden has long been described as a 'spark' for Man City. With the 'Stockport Iniesta' boasting tight, adhesive control and a knack of drifting past opponents with relative ease before unleashing a beautiful left-footed strike in either of the top corners, the nickname is fitting.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Phil Foden finished the season with a new personal best of 27 goals across all competitions, with 19 of those coming in the Premier League, making him the fourth-highest goalscorer in the division.

England fans will hope he can continue his blistering hot form and help the Three Lions to bring football home once and for all come the final on July 14th. First, they must navigate a group consisting of Serbia, Slovenia, and hopeful dark horses Denmark, but it hasn't stopped England fans singing Foden's praises early, putting his nickname to good use through a reworking of Billy Joel's 1989 single 'We Didn’t Start the Fire'.

Like butter on a radiator, the chant has already spread fast. One England fan took to social media to broadcast his excitement by saying, 'Can’t wait to belt this out all day and night', while another continued to highlight the tangible football fever that grips England ahead of the tournament by tweeting: "What a chant, love it!'

Alongside other catchy songs like 'Three Lions' by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner, and The Lightning Seeds, Foden's chant is another number in a long - and infectiously catchy - setlist that will capture this summer's illimitable hope of England's first international triumph since 1966.

How England Will Fare

The Three Lions are among favourites for glory

Expectation has always been England's biggest burden to success along a blotted timeline of near-misses and broken hearts over the course of 60 painful years since they won their only piece of silverware. But, this year, things feel different. Ahead of their opening game against Serbia at landlord Schalke's Veltins Arena, there is tangible hankering that football might actually come home this year.

With Harry Kane, Declan Rice, and Bukayo Saka all being long servants to this team now, and the likes of Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Trent Alexander-Arnold coming into their own for Gareth Southgate's arduous selection process, the Three Lions look to be riding the crest of a wave of a golden generation.

In most people's predictions, England ranks closely with France and Germany for the continent's ultimate prize. Meanwhile, Opta's Supercomputer is among several high-profile scriptwriters to have envisioned the European Championships being handed to the Three Lions this summer.