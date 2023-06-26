Phil Foden's son, Ronnie, has created an Instagram account - and it's racked up more than 1 million followers almost immediately.

Ronnie become a worldwide sensation as Manchester City completed a historic treble this season.

He was dubbed ‘El Wey’ which translates to ‘The Dude’ from South American fans who couldn't get enough of the four-year-old.

Why do fans love Phil Foden's son?

Ronnie was also subject to numerous viral TikToks and social media posts as he celebrated with his dad, Phil, during City's incredible season.

One TikTok even features Ronnie’s face above a whiteboard at a University in Mexico.

So when he opened an Instagram account on the weekend, fans quickly followed.

In fact, just 14 hours after Ronnie uploaded his first Instagram, he had amassed one million followers.

The post showed Ronnie on the shoulders of his dad after City won the Champions League with his arms outstretched.

The caption read: "El wey has arrived," with a goat emoji.

The image has been liked more than one million times.

On Monday, he uploaded his second Instagram image. This time, he was with his dad alongside Sergio Aguero on the pitch after the Champions League final.

The caption read: "A day I will always remember."

He's also uploaded a series of Instagram Stories sharing his time on holiday with family.

The account states that the profile is an 'Account managed by parents.'

What did Steven Gerrard say about Phil Foden?

Ronnie's dad, Phil, didn't actually start the Champions League final against Inter Milan but came on as a substitute.

And Steven Gerrard, who was a pundit for BT Sport on the night, believes the midfielder will go on to become the best player in the country.

"The best sign of all is that Phil Foden can’t get in the starting XI," Gerrard said of Man City's squad depth. "Because for me, he’s going to be the best player in the country. For me, he’s a phenomenal little footballer.

"He’s got incredible talent, ability, balance. If he can’t get in the XI it shows how strong this City team are because for me he walks into any other team, probably in European football."