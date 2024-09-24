Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has detailed the 'humiliating' moment that former interim boss Ralf Rangnick substituted him at half-time during a 4-0 defeat to arch rivals Liverpool at Anfield. The former England international was thrown into the deep end as he was unexpectedly named in the starting line-up, despite playing just one Premier League game in two years up until that point.

With the Red Devils losing 2-0 at half-time, Jones was unceremoniously replaced by Jesse Lingard as Rangnick looked to implement a more attacking style. Not only did the decision backfire, but the ex-centre-back explained how it led him to 'lose his head' for the first time in his career.

Jones Claims He Didn't Deserve to be Substituted

The retired defender said plenty of players were worse than him

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Jones went into detail about how he felt humiliated and made to be a scapegoat for United's poor display in 2002. The 32-year-old explained:

"I’ve never lost my head in a dressing room and I’ve never been emotional enough to lose myself in the dressing room, and I think that’s the only time in my career that I completely lost it. I was absolutely raging. Raging. That he humiliated me. Humiliated me in front of an Anfield crowd first and foremost, fearsome rivals, and the fans and my family and the players. "We were 2-0 down at half-time, weren’t great, I don’t think we had a shot on target first half. Nothing was coming off. And I’d actually done alright in the game. I’m not saying I was exceptional but I definitely didn’t deserve to come off at half-time. There were far worse players on the pitch that day. "At half-time I remember Ralf came in and said, 'I’m going to make a change, Phil’s going to come off'. I took my boots off and I slammed them on the floor and I said, 'you’re taking the f****** p*** out of me'."

Jones, who was once tipped to be the greatest Manchester United player ever, also said his teammates were also in disbelief at his removal and that he would later apologise for his outburst while still defending the reasons behind it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 22nd January 2020 and 3rd January 2022, Phil Jones missed 70 Premier League games.

Jones Discusses the Moment He Knew He Had to Retire

The defender managed one training session under Erik ten Hag

In the same discussion, Jones also revealed to hosts Jake Humphrey and Damian Hughes the moment he knew his career was over. After coming back from a holiday where he ensured he had the best facilities available to help prepare him for the new season, the Premier League winner said that Erik ten Hag's first training session at Manchester United was his last:

"We were doing a drill around a circuit. Just a little warm up. And I kid you not, I could not pass the ball with my right foot. I wanted the world to swallow me up because I'm thinking 'this manager's coming in, I can't go in from training 20 minutes into the session.' "I got through the session passing the ball with the outside of my left foot. I remember at a drinks break, I came over to the physio and my words were 'this is my last training session.' To this day it was my last training session."

