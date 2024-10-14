Everton fans are preparing themselves for an emotional exit from Goodison Park, in what will be their 133rd and final season at the iconic Premier League relic on Merseyside, before moving to the Bramley Moore Dock Stadium for the start of next season - but reports have suggested that Sean Dyche won't get to see the dugout as Everton boss upon their move to the waterfront, with prospective new owners The Friedkin Group likely to want 'their own men' in charge should they take over before the season is up.

Dyche joined Everton in February 2023, having only been sacked by Burnley just 10 months earlier - and with the Toffees in a real relegation dogfight upon his arrival, the former Clarets boss kept them in the Premier League on the final day of the season to maintain their ever-present status in the competition, sending Goodison into an ecstasy of relief. Last season also saw Everton struggle, least not with a 10-point deduction for failing FFP regulations, though Dyche kept Everton 14 points ahead of the relegation zone to cement his hero status. This season started poorly, but the Toffees are slowly climbing the table and that is evident with their recent results - but he may not get another crack at the whip, with the potential new owners wanting their own manager in.

McNulty: Dyche at Everton Next Season Would Be a Surprise

The Toffees could appoint a new manager if their takeover goes through

News emerged at the end of September that the Friedkin Group had agreed to buy Everton subject to regulations, marking a torrid eight-year spell under Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri which has seen the club escalate into huge debt, undergo failed takeover bids and, worst of all, become relegation dogfight regulars.

Sean Dyche's managerial statistics - record by club in all competitions Club Games / Wins Win percentage Watford 49 / 17 34.69% Burnley 425 / 149 35.06% Everton 72 / 24 33.33%

Dyche has seen fit to amend that, making the Toffees a generally tough team to beat both home and away. However, his dogged style of play may not fit into the Friedkin Group's ethos - and BBC reporter Phil McNulty is unsure whether he will last the chase. Writing after Finland vs England on Sunday, McNulty said:

"I would be surprised if anything happened with Sean Dyche this season, because Everton’s sole priority is to stay in the Premier League and he has a track record of being able to do that. "On the other side of that coin, I would also be surprised to see Sean Dyche lead Everton into their new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock next season, as when – as seems certain – Dan Friedkin completes his takeover, history tells us new owners want their own men and the timing will coincide with the end of Dyche’s contract."

The Grass is Not Always Greener With New Managers

The Toffees may be best off not parting with Dyche when his contract expires

Sometimes, new owners must be careful what they wish for. In certain cases, appointing new managers upon takeovers can go well, as was the case with Newcastle United when sacking Steve Bruce to appoint Eddie Howe. But Dyche is a great manager to have for teams in the bottom half of the division, and if Everton do struggle next season with a more 'inventive' manager, it will show that the grass isn't always greener.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche's only trophy in management was the Championship with Burnley in 2015/16.

Stoke City are one example, being relegated having seen their rigid squad dismantled by luxury players - alongside Leeds United, who suffered a similar fate when Marcelo Bielsa was given the boot at Elland Road, only to see relegation and a failed promotion in the following two calendar years.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-10-24.