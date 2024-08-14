Phil Mickelson says his golf is becoming such an issue that he'll consider stepping aside if it doesn't improve in the future.

The American athlete left the PGA Tour, where he had claimed much of his success as a six-time major winner and all-time great, for Saudi-backed upstart league LIV Golf in 2022 for a reported $200 million. After the move, he returned one of his most impressive performances of his entire career when he started Sunday at The Masters in 2023 10 shots behind the leader, but finished the final round with a score of 65 — his lowest at Augusta in 27 years — to finish in a tie for second place.

But it has not been smooth sailing since then, and he's worried about his game.

Related Scottie Scheffler Makes an Insane Amount of Money on The PGA Tour Scottie Scheffler makes an insane amount of money playing golf on the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson Talks About Stepping Aside

It's not a decision he'll make unless he fails to improve his game in the near future

Speaking during a virtual LIV press conference, Mickelson said he's 54 and though he's "putting in the work" and has "a unique opportunity" because he's "been able to withstand injuries" and get in shape at an age other athletes have already winded down their respective pro careers.

"But I have not played at that level that I need to."

Excluding his heroics finishing second at the 2023 Masters tournament, Mickelson has struggled in golf's biggest events. Mickelson is captain of the HyFlyers in LIV Golf, a team which includes American players Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree. But if he doesn't remedy his golf soon, he'll hand over the reigns of HyFlyers — a team he has an equity stake in — to another player.

“I see glimpses and my teammates see glimpses of me being where I expect to be able to compete at this level, but I'm also realistic with myself, and if I'm not able to, I'll step aside and let somebody come on in and take the HyFlyers to new levels.”

Mickelson Still Has Major Success in His Crosshairs

He wants to compete for the biggest competitions in golf in 2025, and beyond

Mickelson's competitiveness is renowned around the golf world and the veteran said he still wants to get his game to where it needs to be as he's determined to vie for honors in the sport's most prestigious tournaments.

“I would love to compete and give myself a chance to win in those and I also want to build this out and create a culture that is sustainable and that people strive to be a part of.

“How I do that, whether it's internally as a player and so forth, or whether it's strictly from the outside. I'm going to be intricately involved with the HyFlyers going forward probably the rest of my life — and then my playing career, I'll be realistic where I'm at, too.”