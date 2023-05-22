Phil Neville absolutely lost his cool in his post-match conference when a reporter showed a lack of respect towards the English coach.

Inter Miami welcomed Orlando City in a Florida derby as Neville’s struggling outfit looked to get back to winning ways following their 2-1 defeat to Nashville.

His side, however, lost 3-1 which means they now reside in 12th place in the MLS, meaning emotions were already high.

Goals from Ercan Kara, Martin Ojeda and Rafael Santos secured a comfortable away trip for Oscar Pareja and his men.

And it seemed that one sign of disrespect riled Neville up to a point where he couldn’t help but respond in an explosive manner.

Video: Phil Neville angrily responded to an interrupting reporter

Things got pretty tense post-match between Neville and a reporter, which highlighted the former’s darkened mood.

The clip begins with Neville mustering up an answer to a previous question he had been asked and when he begins to speak is rudely interrupted by Franco Panizo, an MLS reporter.

Angrily, Neville responded: “Can I finish speaking? Or are you going to interrupt?”

Neville then stared down the interspersing reporter as a moment of silence came across the media room.

“Can I finish speaking? Okay, because I don’t interrupt your question so don’t interrupt mine. Show some f*****g respect.” He said as he targeted Panizo.

He then apologised for his language used and appeared to lose his train of thought, before saying: “Sorry what was the question? Ask me the question again, please Franco.”

Neville’s future at Inter Miami

Inter Miami is co-owned by Neville’s former Manchester United teammate David Beckham and has had a difficult 2022/23 season.

The former Everton and United defender was appointed head coach of the American club back in January 2021 after his stint in charge of England Women.

His latest defeat was his 41st in 87 games since he took over, yet Beckham and his fellow higher-ups at the club have put their trust in Neville, giving him a contract extension back in November.

If the results continue, however, Beckham and co. will have no other choice but look to replace the present manager.

Gary Neville, Phil’s brother, also turned his hand to management when he took over Spanish side Valencia eight years ago.

It didn’t go swimmingly, though, and was sacked with the Spanish stalwarts sat in 14th, six points clear of relegation and having won just three of their 16 games under Neville.