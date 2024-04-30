Highlights Matt Ryan joins CBS's The NFL Today, making a big splash after excelling in his debut season as a color commentator.

Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason bid farewell to CBS after dedicating over 20 years to the network's pregame show.

Ryan expresses gratitude for the opportunity to join The NFL Today cast, aiming to uphold the high standards set by his predecessors.

After many years of continuity, CBS is making some drastic changes to the lineup for its NFL pregame show, The NFL Today.

According to Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, longtime hosts Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason, both of whom were on expiring contracts, are out. Meanwhile, former NFL MVP and recently retired quarterback Matt Ryan will come aboard, joining the returning James Brown, Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, and J.J. Watt, with the latter contributing on a part-time basis.

It's a big shakeup for a crew that had been together for so long, but with Ryan's meteoric rise in the broadcasting industry, it's not hard to see why it happened.

Matt Ryan Has Become An Instant Hit For CBS

The veteran quarterback began calling NFL games last season

Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Following a 15-year NFL career, Ryan immediately moved up to the booth as a color commentator for CBS last season, partnering with Andrew Catalon and Tiki Barber. He also appeared in the studio during the playoffs and even during Super Bowl 58.

CBS Sports President and CEO David Berson sang Ryan's praises in a press release announcing the move.

Matt had an outstanding first year at CBS Sports, excelling as both a studio and game analyst. He is the consummate team player and a Hall of Fame person. We love the chemistry he has with the studio crew and we’re excited to see him entertain NFL fans and share his passion, insight and perspective alongside JB, Nate, Coach and JJ.

In the same press release, Ryan expressed his excitement about joining the talented cast of The NFL Today:

I grew up watching THE NFL TODAY so I’m honored to join this iconic show and hope to continue the high standard set by Phil, Boomer and others before me. I am thankful for this exciting new opportunity and can’t wait to get started with my new teammates.

Ryan, 38, spent 14 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, and one forgettable one with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Matt Ryan's NFL career got off to the best start imaginable, as he threw a TD on his very first pro pass, and a 62-yarder at that. Only one other QBs has done that in the Super Bowl era: Michael Bishop, whose 44-yard Hail Mary for the Pats in his lone NFL season in 2000 was one of three career completions for him.

His best season came in 2016, when he completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 4,844 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven touchdowns, winning league MVP and leading Atlanta to a Super Bowl 51 appearance, where they lost in most epic fashion.

Phil Simms And Boomer Esiason Say Goodbye to CBS

Both Simms and Esiason spent over 20 years with the network

Bob Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Simms, 68, has been with CBS since 1998, dedicating 26 years to the network. The two-time Super Bowl champion was CBS' top color commentator until 2017, when he moved to the studio as Tony Romo took over in the booth. Following his departure, Simms sent a heartfelt goodbye post:

Great 26 yrs run with CBS SPORTS. Even though that part of my career is over I look forward to what is next.

Esiason was another veteran of CBS Sports, having been with the network since 2002. The 1988 NFL MVP announced his departure Monday morning on his New York radio show, where he implied that the decision to leave was not entirely his.

I am stepping away from 'The NFL Today' on CBS. More their decision than maybe mine, but I really thought the Super Bowl was my swan song and I thought the way CBS handled especially us guys out there in Las Vegas, it was amazing.

While Esiason is stepping away from CBS' premier pregame show, he will remain with WFAN on a new extension, with his radio show being simulcast on CBS Sports Network.

