Footage of 16-time world champion Phil Taylor hitting a rare 240-point shot in darts has resurfaced ahead of Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen’s World Darts Championship final on Friday night. The 64-year-old was responsible for the remarkable score, which is now impossible to achieve in the sport 32 years later.

Regarded as one of the greatest darts players of all time, if not the greatest, Taylor has an impressive total of 85 major titles to his name. Known as 'The Power,' the Englishman holds multiple records, including the most televised nine-dart finishes with 11, and being the first player to hit two nine-darters in a single match.

Much of his success came during an era when darts was less popular than it is today. Thanks to Littler’s rise to prominence, the working man's javellin is now just as popular as any other sport in the UK. However, this also means many newcomers may not fully appreciate the brilliance of past players. Nevertheless, rare footage of his 240-point shot will certainly help demonstrate just how extraordinary these players were.

Related 10 Greatest Darts Players in History [Ranked] Darts is continuing to grow in popularity as a sport, so it's time to look back at the 10 greatest to ever throw an arrow.

The 16-time world no.1 hit the rare shot back in 1993 against Jocky Wilson

The 1993 UK Matchplay was held at the Aquarius Club in Chesterfield and was broadcast by ITV's Yorkshire television. In a first for the competition, Taylor scored 240 — the highest possible score achievable with three darts. This remarkable feat was made possible by the introduction of the 'Quadro' board the previous year by Harrows Darts Technology.

The Quadro board featured an additional ring between the double ring and the outer bullseye, allowing players to hit quadruples as well as trebles. The highest possible checkout was 210, achieved by hitting two quadruple 20s followed by the bullseye. However, Taylor surpassed this by scoring the maximum 240 against Jocky Wilson, who eventually reached the final but lost to Dennis Priestley.

Related Why Darts Matches Start on 501 Not 500 Casuals watching the darts for the first time during the World Darts Championship may not know why legs start at 501.

The announcer shouted "240!" in the same way they now do for 180s. Taylor’s shot is considered the second-ever 240 recorded on camera, with Wilson, Shayne Burgess, Bob Anderson, and Peter Evison later achieving the same feat during the event.

As the caption of the viral tweet reveals, the Quadro board was in play for a few years but, according to Patrick Chaplin, darts players were often left confused by the fact there were so many combinations that were tough to remember. Referees and callers also had great difficulty having to quickly work out the scores.

In 2000, the decision was made to discontinue it, and it hasn't been used professionally for quite some time. However, a 2025 version has now been released, offering a more contemporary twist on the classic design. On this non-standard board, an eight-dart finish from 501 is achievable, although neither Littler nor Van Gerwen will be able to replicate such feat tonight.