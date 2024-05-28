Highlights Philadelphia is focusing on building around Embiid and Maxey after major offseason roster changes.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been heavily linked to Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George . If George decides to leave Los Angeles, the 76ers could feature the NBA's latest big three. While George has seemingly been Philadelphia's top target this summer, there has been some speculation about the direction the franchise will opt for if they can't bring in a heavy-hitter like George or even LeBron James .

Philadelphia plummeted in the standings this season with Joel Embiid hurt. As good as Tyrese Maxey was all year, he couldn’t help the 76ers stay afloat by himself. Aside from James and George, another name recently emerged in trade talks for the City of Brotherly Love.

Will the Sixers plunge or play it conservatively?

Philadelphia 76ers: Offseason Plans

'Trust The Process' has expired, it's time for a new plan

Following another flameout in the NBA playoffs, the 76ers are entering perhaps the most important offseason of the Joel Embiid era.

Tobias Harris monster contract will finally be off the books. This will give the franchise plenty of cap space to build around Embiid and Maxey. The only players Philadelphia has under contract for the 2024-25 season are Embiid, Paul Reed, Ricky Council IV, and Jeff Dowtin. Embiid is under contract through at least the 2025-26 season and has a player option for the 2026-27 season.

After their playoff exit, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said Philadelphia needs a wing who can deliver in the playoffs alongside Embiid and Maxey. There are plenty of wings that could hit the open market. Rumors connecting the 76ers to George and even Miami's Jimmy Butler have run rampant.

George has a player option, so he would have to opt out of his deal. To acquire Butler, the 76ers would have to trade for him. Other targets include Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James , who also has a player option, Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant , Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan , and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram .

Ingram may be the most intriguing and attainable option.

Embiid and Maxey Could Be Joined By 26-Year-Old All-Star

While George and James have dominated headlines, the Pelicans forward can't be ignored

Aside from the pipe dream that James, George, or even Butler would ask to be dealt directly to the 76ers, reports suggest Ingram is the most realistic option available. Ingram would have to be acquired in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans since he’s under contract for $36 million with a 15 percent trade kicker through the 2024-25 season. But because of the max slot the 76ers possess, they could take Ingram's contract without overwhelming the cap.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor first reported the Sixers' potential interest, labeling a trade for Ingram as the "Plan B."

The 76ers must understand this: New Orleans would be willing to move Ingram for a reason. While he is capable of scoring 30 points on any given night, Ingram carries his own durability concerns, defensive shortcomings, and offensive inconsistencies.

Something the 76ers -- to some degree --- have struggled with when it comes to Embiid. Ingram does provide a sure-fire scoring ability on the wing that the team hasn't featured since Butler departed in 2019.

Philadelphia brought in Buddy Hield at the trade deadline to address a scoring hole on the wing. Though Hield has proven himself as a scorer and shooter -- among the top 3 in 3-point makes over the last half-decade -- he doesn't bring enough stardom to deflect pressure off Embiid and Maxey. Ingram would be a sizable upgrade if the 76ers were to land him.