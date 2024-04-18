Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers completed a triumphant comeback victory against the Miami Heat in their Play-In Tournament matchup.

76ers guard Buddy Hield ended his personal playoff drought, excited for long-awaited post-season debut.

An impressive and under-the-radar career sets the stage for Hield's NBA playoff debut in 2024.

The Philadelphia 76ers came away from the NBA's Play-In Tournament with the 7-seed in the Eastern Conference as the 76ers defeated the Miami Heat in a 105-104 nail-biter on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia trailed by as much as 16 against Miami's vaunted defense, but an injury to Heat star guard/forward Jimmy Butler, second-half heroics from the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, and sizzling three-point shooting from 76ers forward Nicolas Batum contributed to the 76ers' victory. For Batum, he showed a national TV audience that he still has gas left in the tank during his seventeenth NBA season.

The New York Knicks await Philadelphia in the first round of the NBA playoffs as the East's 2-seed, though many are considering Philadelphia to be the favorite in the upcoming series.

Though Wells Fargo Center was completely packed with 76er faithful, no one in the building was more excited about a clinched playoff berth than 76ers shooting guard Buddy Hield. Hield, touted as one of the NBA's premier three-point shooters, made massive plays for Philadelphia to help seal the victory, even though his shot wasn't falling. Hield dished out six assists, which was tied for the team lead with All-Star 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.

The 31-year-old marksman, in his eighth NBA season, had long been awaiting his time to help his team make a post-season push, and he was visibly jolly after the game concluded. Hield took a moment to talk with 76ers team reporter Lauren Rosen for a celebratory post-game interview, where Rosen asked him his thoughts on going to the NBA playoffs for the first time.

"I'm just glad we got the win. I'm glad I can go to the playoffs for the first time. I'm ready."

Hield's Long Road to the Playoffs

Hield's career, though turbulent at times, has led to personal success

Buddy Hield was selected as the 6th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans chose Hield to help lead the team to new heights. The former Oklahoma Sooner was looked at as one of the best scorers in the country, averaging 25 points on a blistering 45.7 percent three-point shooting percentage in his senior season.

New Orleans took a chance on the older Hield, drafting him at the age of 23 and heading into his rookie season. The Pelicans, only three years removed from a rebrand that saw the team change from their previous New Orleans Hornets moniker and likeness, hoped that Hield would be a part of the development of a team culture.

This vision would not come to last long, as the Pelicans would trade a rookie Hield to the Sacramento Kings in 2017 for a package that involved four-time NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins. This was after a promising rookie year which saw Hield average 10.6 points on 39.1 percent shooting from distance.

After arriving in Sacramento and playing another four seasons for the franchise, he was then flipped again in 2021-22 mid-season to the Indiana Pacers. Hield's tenure with Sacramento was an incredibly productive one, averaging a career-high 20.7 points on 42.7 percent three-point shooting in 2018-19, finishing fourth in Most Improved Player voting that season.

Hield averaged 17.5 points in those four full seasons as a King. Hield was continuously proving himself to be one of the most prolific and highly sought-after shooters in the entire league, connecting on made three-pointer number 1,000 in his 350th career game, setting a new NBA record for fastest player in NBA history to 1,000 career threes. This record would stand from March 1, 2021, until March 18, 2024, when Duncan Robinson completed the feat in just seven fewer games.

Buddy Hield Shooting Totals 2017-2022 Season Three-Pointers Made League Rank 2017-18 176 20 2018-19 278 4 2019-20 271 2 2020-21 282 2 2021-22 262 2

Hield's career as an Indiana Pacer would only lead to more accomplishments as he knocked down three-pointer number 1,500 on December 5, 2022, becoming the second-fastest player to reach that mark, only behind the all-time leader in three-pointers made, Stephen Curry. Hield currently sits just 76 three-pointers away from 2,000 for his career.

After another season-and-a-half in Indiana, Hield was then traded mid-season for the third time in his career, this time to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he is currently thrilled to be playing. Shortly after his arrival in Philadelphia three months ago, he talked to reporters about his third mid-season trade, the whirlwind of events that led to him becoming a member of the 76ers, and how excited he was to begin his tenure in Philadelphia.

"(Being traded mid-season) it's not something I'm not used to...I'm just happy to be a Sixer. I've been watching the Sixers my whole life...I'm just happy to be here and be around the city."

Buddy Hield and the Philadelphia 76ers will match up against Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 set to begin on Saturday, April 20, at 6 PM ET. National broadcast coverage is provided by ESPN.