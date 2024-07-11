Highlights The 76ers signed Paul George, forming a new big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Philadelphia revamped its bench by acquiring young talent and veteran mentors.

With an improved roster, the 76ers are poised to be a major threat in the NBA and Eastern Conference.

After making several major acquisitions in recent weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers look to take a major step forward in the 2024-25 NBA season, and it seems that they will.

Last season, the 76ers made the playoffs as the seventh seed after winning their play-in game against the Miami Heat .

Although they lost in the first round to the New York Knicks , being the seventh seed had less to do with their skill and more to do with Joel Embiid 's injury.

Now that the 76ers have a fully healthy team and have brought in great talent, they are back in contention.

Philadelphia Signed Paul George

The 76ers made the biggest free agency signing this offseason

The 76ers made arguably the biggest offseason move when they signed Paul George during free agency. This signing completely changes the landscape of the Eastern Conference, as it seems like teams such as the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks once again have to worry about Philadelphia.

George is an excellent two-way player who has shown great ability in every aspect of the game. This has led to multiple All-Star selections, as well as All-NBA and All-Defense selections.

George is a great shooter and a relentless finisher, both of which were seen in the 2023-24 NBA Season while he was with the Los Angeles Clippers .

Paul George 2023-24 Statistics Category Stat PPG 22.6 APG 3.5 RPG 5.2 FG% 47.1 3P% 41.3

George continues to play at an All-Star level and will likely be the second-best option on this team. He joins two other All-Stars, Tyrese Maxey and Embiid, forming a team that the rest of the league should watch out for.

The NBA Sees Another Big Three

There's a new trio the league needs to be wary of

With this huge signing, there is another big three in the NBA: Embiid, Maxey and George.

This is one of the many big threes created this offseason, as teams such as the Sacramento Kings and, to a lesser extent, the New Orleans Pelicans have done the same.

However, this 76ers team does not consist of just All-Stars. Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA, and George is a borderline superstar. Maxey is also one of the youngest stars in the NBA, which means he will only continue to get better this upcoming season.

Embiid played like an MVP candidate before he got injured less than 40 games into the season. He will likely have a similar season and could very well win another MVP, just as he did in 2022-23.

More Acquisitions in Free Agency

Philadelphia builds an (almost) entirely new roster

Aside from George, the 76ers have done a great job bringing in other assets to their roster.

They completely revamped their bench as they got rid of players such as Patrick Beverley , Buddy Hield and Paul Reed to build a completely new bench.

This was first seen in the 2024 NBA Draft as they selected guard Jared McCain with the 16th overall pick, bringing in a young guard who will provide great scoring off the bench.

McCain still needs to work on his playmaking skills, especially with the current roster he's on.

Philly also drafted big man Adem Bona with the 41st overall pick, a good defender who also brings in scoring ability.

The 76ers also made some key signings during free agency, the most important being power forward Caleb Martin . Martin had a solid stint with the Miami Heat where he learned how to become an efficient scorer and became a clutch playoff player.

The Sixers also signed Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond , two players who will be great veterans off the bench.

There's Now a Solid Veteran Bench

Some playoff-tested vets have arrived

The acquisitions of both Gordon and Drummond give the 76ers a good bench that consists of both young players and veterans.

Gordon has become a consistent shooter in his NBA career and has always had a great three-point shot. He showed that last year for the Phoenix Suns as he provided great shooting off the bench.

He will look to continue doing that for the 76ers and lead the second unit entering this season.

Another great veteran pickup for the 76ers is Drummond. Drummond has proven to be a great rebounder and an efficient scorer. Despite being a multiple-time All-Star, the big man is very well past his glory days and will look to contribute off the bench in the 2024-25 NBA season.

Andre Drummond/Eric Gordon 2023-24 Statistics Category Andre Drummond Eric Gordon PPG 8.4 11.0 APG 0.5 2.0 RPG 9.0 1.8 FG% 55.6 44.3 3P% - 37.8

The 76ers Could Have a Great Season

Could They Become NBA Champions?

With many other contending teams in the Eastern Conference being quiet this offseason, the 76ers have taken a huge leap in terms of where they find themselves.

Despite being the seventh seed in the 2023-24 season, they were only three games behind the second-seeded Bucks.

2023-24 NBA Eastern Conference Standings (Seeds 2-8) Team Record New York Knicks 50-32 Milwaukee Bucks 49-33 Cleveland Cavaliers 48-34 Orlando Magic 47-35 Indiana Pacers 47-35 Philadelphia 76ers 47-35 Miami Heat 46-36

The 76ers were already in a contending position last year, even after Embiid had been injured for most of the season. Now, with the addition of George and an improved bench, the Sixers are an even bigger threat in the NBA and the East.

The Celtics and Cavaliers have struggled to make big key signings during the offseason, and other teams, such as the Heat, are losing key assets while not making any noteworthy changes in return.

That said, the 76ers could likely be the team that finds itself in the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference. With an amazing starting five and a solid bench with depth, it will be difficult for the other teams in the league to stop this new powerhouse.

