The Philadelphia 76ers not only added some perimeter shooting options when they signed veteran Danny Green to a one-year deal, but they also added ‘veteran voices’ in a hostile locker room that may just convince James Harden to stay one more year, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Philadelphia 76ers agreed on a one-year deal with three-time NBA champion, Danny Green. The 36-year-old wing returns for his second stint with the Sixers after last playing for the team between 2020-22, playing in 131 regular season games before suffering both an ACL and an LCL injury in his left knee in the 2022 Eastern Conference semi-finals, per CBS Sports.

The three-time champion is now reunited with his former coach, Nick Nurse, who he worked under while a member of the Toronto Raptors on the 2019 roster which brought the Canadian team their first franchise NBA championship. According to Austin Krell of 973ESPN, the hope is that Green’s veteran experience will aid the current 76ers group that is undergoing a period of transition with a new coach, as well as having to contend with a star player wanting to be traded away.

The report further alludes to the fact that the 14-year veteran was part of the roster that had to go through a similar trade saga involving Ben Simmons, who ironically was traded for James Harden, and so his previous experience as a member of that team may help to ‘stabilize’ the ‘tense environment’ that is present in Philadelphia.

Whether Danny Green’s impact as a veteran leader can be enough to help convince James Harden to stay and see out the one-year he has remaining on his contract, though, remains to be seen.

Could Danny Green influence James Harden to stay?

Medina believes that Danny Green’s impact may lie mainly off-the-court, where he could be an influential veteran voice in the locker room, which may ultimately determine James Harden’s future. When asked what the three-time champion could bring to the Sixers organization, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Well, there's I think two things. One, he can offer a lot of good outside shooting, he can offer some championship experience, both with his play, as well as his maturity. The Sixers are at this interesting crossroads, because on paper they view themselves as a championship contending team, but when you look at the human aspect, most notably the James Harden situation, this is a situation that could blow up in their face. “So they're trying to have more veteran voices in the room to hope that James Harden eventually changes his mind and changes his tune about wanting to be with the franchise. And the hope is that once the season starts, there could be some internal pressure for him to, at least for this season, be willing to play for the Sixers in hopes to win a title.”

Danny Green’s Career Statistics

Since entering the league in 2009-10, Danny Green has spent his career playing for various teams around the NBA, as well as enjoying some time overseas.

Danny Green - NBA Career Statistics (2010-Present) Minutes Played 25.2 Points 8.7 Assists 1.5 Rebounds 3.4 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.8 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

In total, he has enjoyed time playing for six NBA teams, but most notably made his name for the San Antonio Spurs, where he was a key piece of their 2013-14 championship-winning roster that prevented the LeBron James-led Miami Heat from achieving a historic three-peat.

Green is one of only four-players in NBA history to win three NBA champions with three different teams, joining John Salley, Robert Horry and LeBron James, who was Green’s teammate on the L.A Lakers when they won the 2020 NBA title, as the only players to achieve such a feat, per BetMGM. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Green is one of only three players to play at least one game in every single post-season since 2011, joining Philadelphia teammate, James Harden, and Chris Paul. The research further stated that the 36-year-old has made 655 corner three-pointers since entering the league, the third-most in that timeframe where Green sits behind P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza.

Danny Green has unquestionably had a successful NBA career, and the hope from the Philadelphia 76ers organization is that despite his previous injuries, he can help both on-the-court as a perimeter scorer, and off of it by being one of the veteran voices in a hostile locker room. The bonus would be to entice James Harden to stay for one more season, and if he chooses to do so, then Green may stand a good chance of becoming the first NBA player in history to win four titles with four different teams. What a way to end an incredible NBA career that would be.