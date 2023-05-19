The Philadelphia 76ers once again failed to win the NBA Championship and NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that it wasn't a surprise they fired head coach Doc Rivers.

Philadelphia 76ers fire Doc Rivers

The 76ers were considered one of the favorites to win the NBA title this season, but it was once again a playoff failure. Philadelphia swept the Brooklyn Nets in the first round and many thought this was the year they would have success in the playoffs.

In the second round, the 76ers got up 3-2 over the Boston Celtics but lost two straight games before defeat in Game 7. It was another disappointing series loss and in Game 7, Philadelphia was never competitive.

Medina says change was needed

After the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the second round, many fans called for change and that is exactly what happened. Philadelphia fired head coach Doc Rivers, which Mark Medina said was a necessary move. He told GiveMeSport:

"Doc Rivers did not do what he was supposed to with getting his guys right to play at a pivotal playoff game. When you look at his playoff track record, it is not good. And while I don't put the blame solely on him - it takes a team to execute or fail to execute - a head coach's job is to get guys ready to play and clearly he didn't do that and Daryl Morey is certainly not an executive that's afraid to pull the trigger. So here we go."

Doc Rivers' playoff failure

As Mark Medina mentions, the playoff track record of Doc Rivers is not a pleasant one. He is considered one of the best head coaches during the regular season, but during the playoffs, the same can not be said.

When the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Boston Celtics, Doc Rivers-coached teams dropped to 16-33 when they have three wins in a seven-game series, which is a win percentage of just 32.7%. Rivers has blown a 3-1 series lead three times, four 3-2 series leads, one 2-0 series lead, and has lost at home in Game 7 four times and is now 6-10 in Game 7s in his career.

Doc Rivers' playoff failure is one of the biggest mysteries in basketball as no one has really been able to pinpoint why his teams struggle when they have the lead or in Game 7. But, with the 76ers blowing it against Boston Celtics, the former Philadelphia coach is now out of a job.