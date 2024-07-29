Highlights Paul George's signing was expensive but necessary, giving the 76ers a solid big three with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Caleb Martin deal was a steal for Philly, addressing a need for perimeter defense.

Re-signing Oubre and bringing in Drummond solidified the Sixers' roster depth for a title run.

Perhaps no team made more noise in the 2024 NBA offseason than the Philadelphia 76ers , who had the biggest free agent signing in stealing superstar wing Paul George from the Los Angeles Clippers . Apart from that, the Sixers also made several underrated moves that will cement their place as a top-tier contender in the Eastern Conference.

Philly had this summer circled on their calendar for some time, and after trading James Harden to Los Angeles to conclude a failed era of Sixers basketball. GM Daryl Morey knew the 2024 offseason would make or break the franchise's future. Luckily for 76ers fans, he executed on that vision and built a true championship-caliber squad around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey .

The 76ers now have arguably their best roster in the Joel Embiid era, and the pressure is on to bring home the Larry O'Brien trophy to the City of Brotherly Love. Here are grades for every key move they made.

Paul George Signing: A-

4-year, $211.5M contract is expensive and risky, but Philly made the right choice

The Paul George era in Los Angeles officially came to an end after contract talks between the 34-year-old forward and the franchise dried up, tying a bow on an extremely disappointing half-decade of basketball next to Kawhi Leonard .

Once tabbed as the duo that would bring the Clippers out of the basement of the then-named Staples Center, the team achieved just three playoff series victories in five seasons due to injuries, inconsistency, and some notable choke jobs.

Critics of this contract will cite the huge annual value for an injury-prone star who has always seemed to come up small come postseason time. Putting your third-best player next to the oft-injured Embiid seems extremely risky, and could very well end poorly for Philadelphia, as they have chosen to essentially finish out Embiid's generational career with George as a main running mate.

However, while these criticisms are fair, the 76ers simply had to make this move, which is why it earned an A-. George was the best player on a very quiet free agent market, and he fits perfectly with Maxey, a scoring guard, and Embiid, a dominant center who occupies the paint. On paper, it is the best big three in basketball, and should be a seamless transition for George.

Questions have been asked about George's ability to deal with the ruthless Sixers crowd on a nightly basis, as he is known to falter mentally at times. But he will be the third option behind an MVP-caliber big man in Embiid and an ascending superstar in Maxey. The Fresno State product will now get to focus on his off-ball scoring and defense, which are arguably his two best attributes.

Paul George - 2023-24 Metrics PPG TS% 3P% Spot-Up PPP Catch-and-Shoot % 22.6 61.3% 41.3% 1.29 (94th percentile) 45.4% (1st in NBA)

Whatever you think of the risk surrounding this deal, adding George makes Philly a legitimate title threat, which wasn't true a month ago. Now they have to cross their fingers for a healthy season.

Caleb Martin Signing: A

Sixers got Martin on an extremely affordable deal: 4-years, $35M

The 76ers got an absolute steal by signing Caleb Martin away from the Miami Heat on a much cheaper deal than he was offered to remain in South Beach. Martin reportedly turned down $65 million to sign with Philadelphia and be their next piece towards building a championship roster.

Not only did Martin take less and sign a shockingly affordable contract with the Sixers, he is a perfect fit with this group and filled a need that Philly desperately desired after all the departures of this summer. With De'Anthony Melton and Nicolas Batum going elsewhere, Philadelphia lacked perimeter defense, which would be a huge issue considering the star talent in the Eastern Conference.

Bringing in George was a step in the right direction, but teams should always have multiple lockdown defenders who aren't main scoring options, so they can focus their full energy on shutting down opposing superstars. Adding Martin and retaining Kelly Oubre Jr. solves that area of need for Philadelphia, who now have one of the most versatile and complete rosters in the league.

Martin was a solid regular season two-way player for Miami for the past three seasons, but he turned up his game a notch in the playoffs. Heat faithful will always appreciate the legendary run he went on in the 2023 postseason, when he was one of the reasons why the eighth-seeded Miami squad made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

Caleb Martin - Miami Heat Stats (2022-2024) Season PPG RPG TS% 3P% Regular Season 9.6 4.4 56.7% 36.8% 2023 Playoffs 12.7 4.3 65.4% 42.3% 2024 Playoffs 11.6 2.6 61.4% 44.0%

If Martin can give Philly some of that playoff magic in his four years there, he will have more than validated his cheap contract.

Kelly Oubre Re-signing, 2-years, $16.4M: B+

Oubre resurrected his career last season in Philly with a two-way performance

For many years, Kelly Oubre Jr. has been a highly-touted prospect who never really met his potential. Despite tremendous athletic gifts and serious scoring talent, he was never able to put it together during his four previous stops. Last season in Philly, however, he seemed to figure out how to maximize those gifts and be a valuable, winning player for a good team.

In a hybrid bench/starter role, Oubre flourished as a Sixer, averaging 15.4 points and 5 rebounds as well as playing some of the best defense of his career. He found his niche as a moderate-volume scoring option whose best gifts are his athleticism and defensive abilities, using those traits to wreak havoc on games.

Oubre carried over his excellent play into the postseason, where he was arguably Philly's third-best player in their first-round loss to the New York Knicks . He still needs to improve his efficiency, as 44/31 shooting splits aren't going to cut it on a team as great as Philadelphia. But he should get much better opportunities with a better surrounding squad.

Kelly Oubre - 2023-24 Stats PPG 3P% TS% MPG Regular Season 15.4 31.1% 53.5% 30.2 Playoffs (6 GP) 13.2 39.1% 57.4% 37.3

At just 28 years old, Oubre still has room to get better, and this Philadelphia team is the perfect spot for him. Philly is blessed to have him back for two seasons at around $8 million per year.

Andre Drummond Signing: B

Drummond can provide desperately needed backup center minutes at just 2-years, $10M

Although Andre Drummond 's career has fallen off from his All-Star days, partly because the league has shifted so rapidly away from slow-footed, interior centers, he remains a solid option off the bench to bring energy and dominance on the glass. People quickly forget that he is one of the greatest rebounders of all-time who posted eye-popping numbers for nearly a decade.

Despite his skillset being devalued in today's game, ferocity on the backboard is still a useful trait for bench bigs, and Drummond is still only 30 years old. Backing up Embiid for 15 to 20 minutes a night is the perfect role for him, as he shouldn't get exposed on the perimeter defensively by second units nearly as much.

However, this signing is great for Philadelphia because it fills perhaps their most dire hole: a center to spell Embiid when he needs rest or is banged up. Once promising prospect Paul Reed took on those duties last season with disastrous consequences in the playoffs, where New York would go on huge runs in the short time Embiid left the floor.

With the former-MVP's constant injuries, the Sixers desperately needed a player who could plug those minutes competently, and Drummond could be that guy.

Paul Reed 2024 Playoffs MPG +/- NRTG GP 7.2 -43 -52.6 6

As long as he isn't asked to play with the starters, Drummond should be a home-run signing.

Eric Gordon Signing: B-

16-year vet may still have a little left in the tank

The ageless wonder somehow has maintained his solid level of play through his 16th NBA season, still serving as a useful player for the Phoenix Suns last year. Although he has clearly lost a step athletically, Gordon remains an above-average offensive player who brings a veteran presence to any locker room, and this is a great spot for him.

Gordon played 27.8 minutes per game at age 35 in 2023-24, but won't be asked to do nearly as much for the Sixers with their suddenly deep rotation. Philly has Maxey, Oubre, Martin, Kyle Lowry , and rookie Jared McCain at the guard position, allowing Gordon to play more sparingly than he has before, which should serve him well in his old age.

Eric Gordon - Career Stats (2009-2024) Season PPG 3P% MPG GP Regular Season 15.7 37.1% 31.7 886 Playoffs 15.1 36.1 33.4 64

Nonetheless, Nick Nurse will always have a battle-tested veteran with tons of playoff experience to call on in crucial moments if he needs to, which is invaluable for a title contender. Signing Gordon completes a nine-man rotation that can stack up against any in the league.

Kyle Lowry Re-signing: C+

Low-risk move brings back a reliable veteran guard

After an offseason where Kyle Lowry was rumored to be considering joining the Villanova crew in New York, Philadelphia was able to bring him back on a 1-year, $2.1M deal. Lowry somehow remains a solid player as he enters his 19th season, still an efficient, low-volume scorer who can run the show for bench units and even start games for a good team.

Still an effective player - Kyle Lowry 2023-24 Stats PPG APG TS% MPG SPG 8.0 4.4 61.5% 28.4 0.9

Lowry shot 40.4% on 3.9 attempts per game in 2023-24, proving he still has something left in the tank. His playoff performance was very shaky, however, so the Sixers would do well to make sure he is off the floor in the biggest moments.

Although the Villanova product started 55 of 60 contests last year and played very well, the 76ers will certainly not need him to play an important role with their upgraded roster. If rookie Jared McCain fulfills his potential in his first season, Lowry will be forced to the fringes of the rotation, assuming health.

However, he provides an awesome backup option for Nick Nurse who he can trust to make good decisions on the floor, be a crafty defender, and a wise veteran presence in the locker room. Once the inevitable wave of injuries strikes, Philly will be very glad they brought back the 38-year-old.