Newly-appointed Philadelphia 76ers head coach, Nick Nurse, is a great hire for the organisation, but it is the health and production of the team’s two all-stars, alongside how the rest of the roster shapes up in the off-season, that will determine their success going forward, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

Philadelphia 76ers – Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse already has an NBA championship to his name, winning with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 when they overcame an injury-ridden Golden State Warriors team.

On their way to winning the championship, they had to get past the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, winning in game 7 thanks to a now legendary series-clinching circus shot by Kawhi Leonard that left Joel Embiid walking off the court in tears.

Following his exit from the Raptors in 2023, Nick Nurse was a highly sought-after coach, and according to CBS Sports, relieving Doc Rivers of his duties with two years left on his contract was partly due to the availability of Nurse as his successor. This move also partly seems to be down to urgency as the 76ers recognise that their championship window is closing as Embiid enters his 30’s.

When the trade between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers took place to bring James Harden in, Harden in his introductory press conference said via Forbes, “The opportunity, the window is now.”

What has Mark Medina said about the 76’s appointment of Nick Nurse as their Head Coach?

When asked whether he thinks Nick Nurse is the right man in charge of the 76ers, Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT, “Nick Nurse is a proven championship-tested head coach. It's a great hire from the Philadelphia 76ers, and it is an interesting subplot that he and Joel Embiid have had back and forth moments during the heat of competition about officiating and jogging to the foul line.”

“The reality is, the Sixers’ success and failures have mostly rested on how healthy and effective Joel Embiid and James Harden have been. They've mostly not held up their end of the bargain, particularly in the playoffs.”

“While Doc Rivers certainly had his strengths and shortcomings as a coach, and I think that Nick Nurse can mitigate that, the larger factors that's going to determine the Sixers moving forward starts with their superstars, as well as what the rest of the roster looks like next season.”

The performances of the stars – Joel Embiid and James Harden

Nurse been brought in to an organisation that has championship aspirations, but has continuously fallen short over recent seasons, even with two MVP winners in Joel Embiid and James Harden on the roster.

During the 2022-23 playoffs, the reigning MVP Embiid and Harden were considered non-factors at times in their series match-ups vs the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, with the team relying on younger players such as Tyrese Maxey for points production.

When it really counted, in game 7 vs the Celtics, Harden disappeared completely and shot a measly 3-for-11, with Embiid following suit, shooting only 5-for-18, ultimately costing Doc Rivers his job.

There are questions surrounding whether James Harden’s future will be in Philadelphia next season, with reports suggesting that Harden may be looking to test free agency, and the possibility of a move back to his former team, the Houston Rockets.

With Nick Nurse at the helm in the 2023-24 season, the 76ers will be looking to try and reach the conference finals for the first time since 2001. Whether that is with or without James Harden remains to be seen.

However, one of the key factors in getting there largely relies on not only Joel Embiid staying healthy, but also being able to maximise his game in the post-season, emulating his MVP-winning dominant performances in the regular season.