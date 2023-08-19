Highlights James Harden's comments about 76ers GM Daryl Morey while on holiday in China have caused great controversy amongst NBA fans.

The 76ers have decided to end trade talks involving Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp, despite his desire to move on.

Harden's history of forcing his way out of teams raises questions about his ability to settle down and find success elsewhere.

Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden made headlines around the NBA this week after comments made toward Sixers GM, Daryl Morey, in which the 33-year-old brandished Morey a “liar”.

Harden’s choice to speak so nonchalantly whilst on holiday in China is ‘very telling’ according to NBA writer Mark Medina, who has given some insight into whether Philadelphia's stance towards letting their star player go has changed following his comments.

Philadelphia 76ers news – James Harden

Prior to the start of free-agency, it was widely expected that James Harden was going to decline his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 NBA season, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report.

However, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that James Harden instead chose to opt-in to the player option in the hope that the Sixers would help facilitate a trade elsewhere.

Charania further went on to report that the L.A. Clippers topped the list of the 2018 NBA MVP award winner’s preferred destinations, with the Miami Heat also thought to be a suitor for Harden.

However, recent reports from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski state that the 76ers have decided to end all trade talks surrounding the 10x all-star, instead with the plan to bring him back to training camp ahead of next season.

The breakdown in trade talks, albeit expectedly, did not go down well with Harden, who was under the impression that his time in Philadelphia was all but over. Subsequently this led to a public blasting of 76ers GM, Daryl Morey while on holiday in China, where Harden claimed that he was a "liar" and that he would never work with him again.

The Philadelphia 76ers now face some serious problems ahead of the 2023-24 season, and must look to find a way to reconcile with Harden.

Should this relationship be entirely irreconcilable, they may have no choice but to re-engage in trade talks in order to offload an unhappy star, but also ensure that they receive a package of fair value in return that will hopefully keep them somewhat in playoff contention in the Eastern Conference.

Medina thinks that the location of where Harden chose to publicly speak on his opinions of Daryl Morey is ‘very telling’.

The NBA journalist also revealed that he's spoken to the Sixers directly and their stance over letting Harden leave remains the same.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Well, there was a lot of reaction after hearing James Harden's comments. One - I thought that it was very telling that he decided to make these comments in China for a few reasons.”

“Firstly, Daryl Morey is not popular over there because of his support for the Hong Kong protesters from a few years ago. Secondly, James Harden has had a lot of business revenue streams over there. So I think, partly how this parlays to his time with Philadelphia is that maybe on like Ben Simmons, James Harden could be more comfortable handling the worst case scenarios of missing training camp and then absorbing any financial penalties because of that.”

“But for what it's worth, I checked in with the Sixers after James Harden made those comments, and their positions have stayed the same. The Sixers feel that they're better off keeping James Harden in training camp, and dealing with the awkwardness, as opposed to trading him in a deal that's not fair and puts them out of championship contention.”

“Even though that James Harden clearly doesn't like Daryl Morey, Daryl Morey doesn't view it the same way. This is a business relationship, it's not like people are friends. It's like a lot of times in professional sports – transactional, professional and business oriented. So from that lens, things haven't changed”.

Is history repeating itself for the third time?

Should James Harden get his trade away from the 76ers, he would have somehow found a way to force his way off of three NBA teams in almost as many years.

In late 2020, after Daryl Morey’s departure as GM of the Houston Rockets, rumors began to circulate around the league suggesting that the Harden could follow suit.

Reports emerged from NBA insider Shams Charania, suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to pursue the star who had, at the time, just picked up his sixth NBA All-NBA First-Team honours.

The host of Locked on Rockets Podcast, Jackson Gatlin via Clutch Points, believed that these trade rumors were ‘phony’, arguing that it made ‘zero sense’ for the Rockets to blow things up completely in the following off-season.

Less than two weeks later, though, it was reported by Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports that the Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets had a verbal agreement to trade the all-star to the Nets to team up with former Kyrie Irving and former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Kevin Durant after turning down a $50 million-a-year extension offer.

After months of speculation, the trade was finally confirmed in January 2021 by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

Life in the Big Apple was not so good for Harden, though, and he then requested a trade out of Brooklyn after playing only 80 games for the team. In this time, per Statmuse, he averaged 23.4 points, 10.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds, shooting 44% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point line.

History seemed to be repeating itself, and the team who had previously shown interest in The Beard 13 months prior, during his time in Houston, were now back in contention to finally land the all-star.

After a tumultuous few seasons in Philadelphia, the 76ers decided time was up for former No. 1 overall pick, Ben Simmons, and he was the asset they needed to include in order to acquire the 33-year-old, with Harden reuniting with former GM, Morey.

Now, lightning may be about to strike three times, with Harden looking to seek a move to the L.A. Clippers to join up with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and it seems that he is prepared to stand-off against the Sixers in order to get his way.

Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Harden has no plans to ever suit up for the 76ers again, and believes that he is insisting on not reporting to training camp in September.

After nine successful seasons with the Houston Rockets, James Harden has since failed to settle down with any other team in the NBA, and this just goes to show that perhaps the grass is not so much greener on the other side.

Whether Harden can get his way again and force his way out is uncertain, as the ball lies firmly in the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers. They will likely not feel any pressure to accommodate his request, nor should they feel obliged to, and they will be looking to only make a move if they feel that is best for their franchise.

Don’t be shocked if James Harden is still a member of the team next season.