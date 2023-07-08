With James Harden opting in to his $35.6 million player option in the hopes that the Philadelphia 76ers would accommodate his request to be traded, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that GM Daryl Morey has no problem dragging this out until he gets what he wants in return.

Prior to the start of NBA free-agency, there were reports from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes that after taking a considerable pay cut last season, James Harden intended to opt-out of his player option in order to test free-agency, as he was in search of a long-term contract thought to be around four-years in length.

Furthermore, had he opted out, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst believed the 76ers were prepared to offer the 33-year-old a contract that was set to be ‘considerably higher’ than the player-option, possibly a max contract, as they believed he was the missing piece to help build a championship contender around reigning MVP award winner, Joel Embiid.

However, James Harden’s decision sent shockwaves around the NBA.

The 2018 MVP award winner decided to pick up his $35.6 million contract option, with NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reporting that he had likely played his last game for the 76ers, with the team now exploring trade scenarios.

The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported that 10x All-Star’s preferred destination is reported to be the L.A. Clippers, where he would team up with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook.

However, the 76ers are seemingly biding their time and Harden is said to be 'very unhappy' with the situation amid 'radio silence' from his team about where he may end up.

Where does Mark Medina think James Harden will be playing next season?

Medina thinks that the Philadelphia 76ers front-office will do what’s in the best interest of the team, and not the player, which could mean keeping a hold of Harden until a suitable trade offer comes their way.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “Don’t rule out that Harden may continue to play with Philadelphia.”

“Daryl Morey, the Sixers’ president of basketball operations, is comfortable dragging this out until he finds a deal that will still keep the team in playoff or even championship contention.

“Remember that Morey didn’t accommodate Ben Simmons’ trade request in the 2021 offseason until the trade deadline when, ironically, he acquired Harden from Brooklyn.

“Perhaps Harden acts up as he did during his final days in Houston. In fairness to the Sixers, though, they are at least a playoff-contending team.”

Are the Philadelphia 76ers still ‘trusting the process’?

After yet another disappointing post-season, which ended at the hands of the Boston Celtics in game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, there are concerns over whether the team has got enough to be considered as legitimate championship contenders, even with 3x NBA scoring champion, James Harden.

The 33-year-old was traded to Philadelphia prior to the start of the 2022-23 season in a blockbuster trade, and when paired with the 2014 No. 3 overall pick and reigning MVP award winner Joel Embiid, formed one of the NBA’s most formidable duos in the NBA.

According to StatMuse, when playing together the 76ers have a 48-24 record, with Embiid averaging 33.3 PPG, 11.0 RPG and 1.6 BPG in that time. During the 2022-23 season, Harden averaged 21.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG and a league-leading 10.7 APG, and remained relatively consistent overall throughout the NBA playoffs.

After a plethora of unsuccessful lottery picks over the last decade which has included the likes of Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz and Jahlil Okafor, Embiid has been the standout star.

Since then, the team have opted to build their roster around him but have yet to find an elite-star to pair him with for the long-term, and they seemingly had that they had found the one in James Harden.

The Sixers now appear to recognise that the 29-year-old’s championship window may be closing rapidly after a string of heart-breaking playoff exits in recent seasons, most notably the game 7 buzzer beater in the 2019 Eastern Conference finals by then-Toronto Raptors star, Kawhi Leonard.

With Harden’s future with the team now more uncertain than ever, it may be that the Philadelphia 76ers have to go in a different direction entirely, and could even involve starting over, which may or may not include Joel Embiid.

As a result, this could be the start of the end for ‘the Process’ and after playoff disappointment after playoff disappointment, that may not even be a bad thing for the City of Brotherly Love.