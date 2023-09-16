Highlights James Harden may have to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers due to their reluctance to trade him and their desire to compete as a playoff-caliber team.

Despite declining numbers, Harden is still a valuable playmaker and leader on the court, as evidenced by his high assist numbers and offensive rating with the 76ers.

The decision ultimately lies with the 76ers, and Harden may have to play another season in Philadelphia regardless of his preferences.

The Philadelphia 76ers are toying with the prospect of keeping disgruntled star James Harden on the roster to see out his contract, despite the 34-year-old opting into his player option with the full intention of working with the team to be traded. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, the fact that the Sixers are not in a rebuild may just put pressure on Harden to stay.

Philadelphia 76ers news - James Harden

Many around the NBA had expected that James Harden would opt out of his $35.6 million player option, and were stunned when The Athletic’s Shams Charania announced that he would be opting in, but only to work with the team on facilitating a trade out of the Philadelphia 76ers. Had Harden declined his player option with the 76ers to become a free-agent, then he would have become eligible to command a four-year, $210 million contract, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The report further went on to suggest that ‘The Beard’ was expecting to receive a contract in the $60 million-per-year range, especially after making a “sacrifice” by taking a team-friendly pay cut worth $14 million the previous season, in order to give the Sixers a chance of making the roster moves they deemed would make them championship contenders.

However, Harden’s market value appeared saturated, with rumors of his former team, the Houston Rockets, being interested in a reunion with their old talisman. That was until they hired Ime Udoka as their head-coach who decided to implement a new culture in H-town and at that point their interest appeared to somewhat sour, per The Athletic’s Sam Amick.

There were reports that discussions had taken place between the Sixers and the 10x All-Star’s preferred destination, the L.A. Clippers, but conversations over a trade have since subsided, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. With Harden’s leverage having all but completely disappeared, there may be no other choice for him other than to stick it out this upcoming season and play for the Sixers, who are still very much in contention to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Are the Sixers willing to gamble on Harden?

Medina believes that due to their circumstances of being a playoff-caliber team that is not in a rebuild mode, the 76ers may be willing, albeit reluctantly, to gamble on keeping James Harden, so he sees out his player option. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“Whether he wavers or not, or even shows up to training camp is another question. But I think that the Sixers are reluctantly willing to make that gamble because unlike Houston, they have a playoff-caliber team. They're not in rebuilding mode, so maybe that puts at least a little pressure for James Harden to make the best of the circumstances”.“And I think the other thing is, as much as James Harden has made it clear that he doesn't respect Daryl Morey, he doesn't trust him, he doesn't want to play for him, he's [Morey] in management. It's different because of that, because he's not out on the court. I don't think that he feels the same way toward Nick Nurse who was hired, partly because of James Harden’s skill set, as well as his Sixers teammates. So if he can compartmentalize that, I think there's an avenue for that to work, but we're venturing into a lot of unknowns.”

What does Harden’s presence bring to the Sixers?

Although James Harden’s numbers across the board have steadily declined over the past few seasons, he is still capable of heavily contributing to his team as their lead play-maker.

James Harden - NBA Career Statistics (2010 - Present) Minutes Played 34.8 Points 24.7 Assists 7.0 Rebounds 5.6 Steals 1.5 Blocks 0.5 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .442 Three-Point Percentage (%) .363 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

This has been exhibited by leading the entire league in assists, averaging 10.7 per game, per the NBA. Furthermore, he ranked in the top 10 for efficiency, securing the No. 9 overall spot with a rating of 27.2.

On the Philadelphia 76ers, he ranked first in offensive rating of those who played over half the season with 119.4, as well as contributing a team-high assist percentage of 43.9%. He further went on to rank highest for assist-to-turnover ratio with a score of 3.17. In terms of his player impact estimate score, he ranked second on the 76ers, behind 2023 MVP award winner, Joel Embiid, further highlighting his importance on all areas of the court on this Philadelphia team.

Whether James Harden has played his last game for the Philadelphia 76ers remains to be seen, but the 10x All-Star may find that he has to play one more season in the City of Brotherly Love whether he likes it or not, with the power solely resting in the hands of the 76ers.