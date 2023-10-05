Highlights James Harden failed to report to the first day of 76ers training camp as he continues to push for a trade away from the team.

NBA writer Mark Medina suggests that the Indiana Pacers, with sharpshooter Buddy Hield, could be a team to keep an eye on for a potential trade.

The Pacers are a young team looking to make a playoff push and may be willing to part ways with Hield in order to help facilitate a trade for Harden.

James Harden has failed to report for the first day of the Philadelphia 76ers training camp, amid his highly publicized desire to be traded away from the franchise. With seemingly little market interest from around the league for the 10-time All-Star, NBA writer Mark Medina believes the Indiana Pacers should be a team to keep an eye on as they may be willing to get involved with a trade for Harden, specifically as it pertains to their sharpshooter, Buddy Hield.

NBA latest news - Harden doesn't turn up for training camp

All summer long, one of the big stories within the NBA has been the status of James Harden and whether he would remain as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, or not.

The 34-year-old was widely predicted to opt out of his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season in order to explore the free-agency market, but it came as a surprise when ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced that he would indeed be exercising that option, but only so the team could work with the player on finding a trade. It was later reported that the L.A. Clippers had engaged in talks for the 2018 MVP, but talks ended with no deal ever materializing.

Since then, Harden has been vocal in his attempt to force his way out, brandishing Sixers president and general manager Daryl Morey as a “liar” and stating he would never, under any circumstances, play for a team in which Morey was a part of. More recently, he skipped the 76ers' media day in protest, and per The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he would forgo the start of training camp, which he did when he did not board the team plane.

He is now expected to join up with the team for training camp, however, reports from Wojnarowski indicate that he is doing so to make a scene, and make the team feel ‘so uncomfortable’ that they have no other choice but to trade him, at least in Harden’s mind. The Sixers, though, are reportedly prepared to wait this out and will not succumb to the pressures placed on them by a star who has already forced his way out of three teams before.

How could Philadelphia facilitate a trade?

Medina believes that in order for a James Harden deal to be struck, a third team may be needed to make it happen. Enter the Indiana Pacers, who have some strong shooting assets at their disposal that they may be willing to give up in order to help facilitate James Harden’s move away from Philadelphia.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Pay attention to the Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield, specifically. Maybe they indirectly become involved with these James Harden talks when we're talking about a third or fourth team that has to facilitate a trade. He really captures an example where another team is going to have to get involved because they have a really key asset that one of those teams might be wanting to have to make sure that this major domino trade happens. So I can't predict which team he's going to go to, but very much pay attention to the Indiana Pacers being involved with these larger deals somehow some way because of the fact that Buddy Hield is a pretty intriguing talent."

So how do the Indiana Pacers and Buddy Hield fit into this?

Well, the Pacers are a young team who have largely remained on the cusp of the Eastern Conference playoffs for a number of years, but have struggled to make even the playoffs since they traded away their franchise star, Paul George, back in 2017.

NBA statistics – Indiana Pacers record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .427 114.6 117.7 -3.1 League Ranking 23rd 19th 26th 25th All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After three consecutive seasons of missing the playoffs, and 10 seasons since they last even won a playoff series, the Pacers are looking to get back into the post-season as they build their roster around young emerging star, Tyrese Haliburton.

After picking up both Bruce Brown in free-agency, and acquiring Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks, the Pacers have added depth to their roster. But one player who is already on the roster who is out of contract when his $94m deal expires next summer and has yet to agree to an extension is the three-point prowess that is Buddy Hield.

The 30-year-old who averaged 16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG and 2.8 APG last season, per Statmuse, could be viewed as an enticing trade piece should the Pacers be able to find a suitor, and as a result, they could look to capitalize on James Harden’s disgruntled situation, and bring in some additional pieces of their own if they were to become a facilitator team for the Sixers.

The Pacers have insisted that they want Hield to stay, and that feeling appears to be mutual, however, the NBA is first a foremost a business, and should an irrefusable offer come up, Buddy Hield could be looking at a future elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the James Harden trade saga continues to get messier, and so if the Sixers are to salvage anything at all, they may have no choice but to trade their star for less than their original asking price.