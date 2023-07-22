There is trouble brewing at the Philadelphia 76ers organization and with James Harden looking to be traded away this off-season, this would leave Joel Embiid without an all-star caliber player alongside him.

However, with Harden taking his player option, the 76ers don’t have to accommodate his wishes, and they feel they would be better off keeping him on the roster for next season, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – Philadelphia 76ers

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that James Harden opted into his $35.6 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in order to work on a trade way from the team.

The 10x NBA All-Star forced a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets at the February 2022 trade deadline in order to team up with former-Rockets GM Daryl Morey on the 76ers, and now finds himself in a similar predicament.

Although a return to his hometown of Los Angeles, California with the L.A. Clippers is thought to be his preferred destination, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski noted the New York Knicks as another team who have shown interest in the 33-year-old.

Should a trade elsewhere materialize, this may force reigning MVP Joel Embiid to reconsider his position with the team, with the 29-year-old’s championship window already appearing to be closing.

Again, should he decide that he needs to leave Philadelphia in pursuit of achieving his NBA championship aspirations, the star-chasing New York Knicks are thought to be interested in bringing the Cameroonian star to the big apple, per New York Daily News’ Stefan Bondy.

Conversely, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the 76ers are under the impression that Embiid would love to spend the entirety of his career with the team, emulating the likes of the late Kobe Bryant with the L.A. Lakers and Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks who each spent 20 and 21 years with their respective teams.

Although it was reported that the 76ers felt that Harden would not be a part of their future plans, with little available on the market, they may find that their best option is to keep with 2018 MVP on their roster to start next season.

What has Mark Medina said about the Philadelphia 76ers predicament?

Medina believes that the 76ers will only make a trade for James Harden if they can receive a package return that keeps them in contention to make an NBA title run. If not, then they may consider keeping the 33-year-old, even if he is unhappy there.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Their thought process currently is about the fact that they're only going to make a deal if what they get in return keeps them in the championship mix.”

“They feel that for all the ups and downs and unpredictability, that they're probably better off just keeping James Harden on the roster. And so by extension, they would keep Joel Embiid. But all that is subject to change."

How did Joel Embiid and James Harden perform last season?

The duo of Embiid and Harden, who boast 16 All-Star selections between them, led their team to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 54-28 record after both enjoyed impressive seasons individually.

Twenty-nine-year-old Joel Embiid led the NBA in scoring with 33.1 points per game in only 34.6 minutes to go with 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also ranked second overall in efficiency with a rating of 35.9, second only to 2023 NBA Champion, Nikola Jokic. This led him to picking up his first regular season MVP award after narrowly edging out the aforementioned Jokic who was seeking his third consecutive MVP.

Similarly, James Harden enjoyed a season in which he led the NBA in assists, averaging 10.7 APG to go with his 21.0 points and 6.1 rebounds. He shot 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from behind the three-point line.

However, in what was a dismal display by both stars in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semi-finals, the Sixers suffered a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The two combined for only 24 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists, each shooting less than 28% from the field and Embiid shooting 0-for-4 and Harden shooting 1-for-5 from three, in what may turn out to be their final game together.

If the Sixers can’t find a valuable return in a trade package for Harden, they could be at risk of also losing their franchise star in Embiid, ultimately shattering ‘The Process.’

As a result, this could well set the organization back years as they look to rebuild their roster yet again.

For now, though, with unhappy stars still on their roster and no indication of any trade talks with potential suitors progressing, it would appear that it is not always sunny in Philadelphia after all.