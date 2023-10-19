Highlights James Harden is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, but he is actively trying to force a trade to another team before the NBA regular season begins.

Despite his desire to join the L.A. Clippers, it is believed that the Clippers don't have enough valuable assets to offer in a trade package that would satisfy the Sixers.

Harden has a history of using unprofessional methods to force trades, and many teams may be wary of pursuing a trade for him in the future.

Tip-off to the start of the NBA regular season is mere days from getting underway and James Harden, as of now, is still a member of the Philadelphia 76ers despite requesting a trade away from the team during the off-season. With it made known that the 33-year-old wants the L.A. Clippers, NBA journalist Mark Medina doesn’t believe that they can offer a trade package valuable enough to persuade the Sixers to agree to a deal.

NBA latest trade news

Yes, James Harden is still technically a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, although he is certainly doing everything in his power to ensure that he starts the NBA regular season elsewhere.

Prior to the start of training camp, there were doubts over whether the 33-year-old would even report to the team, but after a two-day absence, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that he did eventually join the team for his first practice with newly-appointed head coach, Nick Nurse. Since then, though, Bontemps has gone on to report that the 10-time NBA All-Star has skipped practice, leaving Nurse no explanation as to why. The Sixers are said to be allowing Harden the chance to provide them with an explanation for his absence before they make any decision on whether he will face any sanctions as a result of his actions.

During the summer off-season, a big talking point was Harden’s public attack toward Sixers GM Daryl Morey making accusations that he was a “liar” after failing to trade him despite his request. The former league MVP was then asked in an interview during his media availability last week about whether his relationship with the front-office had somewhat been repaired since the remarks made back in August, to which his response was a resounding “no”.

Harden has since now skipped practice two days in a row, which has led ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne to believe that this is “only the beginning of what he plans to do” as he seeks to force his way out of what will likely be his third NBA team in his career. There is no doubt he wants out, but the lack of teams interested in acquiring his services, combined with the potential trade packages some teams can offer, makes a potential move away from Philly much more tricky than Harden likely initially thought.

Medina – Clippers ‘don’t have the assets’ to keep 76ers in championship contention

Although talks are considered to be fluid on the 76ers end, Medina doesn’t necessarily believe that Philadelphia are only interested in accommodating Harden’s wish to be traded to Los Angeles, mainly due to not valuing the Clippers’ assets very highly. On the other hand, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue has expressed his content for his current roster line-up.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Well these discussions are really fluid, but the sense that I get is that I don't think the Sixers are going to be looking to trade James Harden specifically to the Clippers because they frankly don't have many assets that they feel that they can offer that can ensure that they're still a championship-caliber team. They're obviously not making Kawhi Leonard and Paul George available and rightfully so. But when you look at the Clippers depth, they're all good players, but I don't think it's enough to make them remain in championship contention, even with Joel Embiid.”

He would then go on to say…

“On the flip side with the Clippers, I wouldn't say the door is ever completely shut with this James Harden scenario, but I think it's very telling that Ty Lue before Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, he's saying really strongly that ‘I like our team. I like the chemistry. We're good with where we're at’. So sometimes that doesn't necessarily mean the front office will make a move and that's just a coach expressing support for the team. But I think by and large it exposes a philosophical comfort level that the Clippers have.”

The Beard’s long history of forcing trades

Harden is no stranger to resorting to methods deemed ‘unprofessional’ in order to force his way out of an NBA team. After all, this is his third attempt and with the unpredictability that it may not be his last, a lot of teams around the league are now likely wary of what could happen to them in the future should they pursue a trade for the star.

James Harden – NBA Career Statistics Oklahoma City Thunder (3 Seasons) Houston Rockets (9 seasons) Brooklyn Nets (2 Seasons) Philadelphia 76ers (2 Seasons) Minutes Played 26.7 37.0 36.8 37.1 Points 12.7 29.6 23.4 21.0 Assists 2.5 7.7 10.5 10.6 Rebounds 3.4 6.0 8.2 6.4 Steals 1.1 1.8 1.3 1.2 Blocks 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After starting his NBA career with the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder that at one point had Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant all on the roster at the same time, a four-year, $55 million extension offer put on the table to the then 23-year-old sixth man was thought to be too little, while he also sought a larger, starting role elsewhere.

Subsequently, he was traded to the Houston Rockets where became their franchise cornerstone for eight seasons, winning multiple individual accolades including nine of his 10 All-Star selections, six All-NBA First Team honors, three-time NBA scoring champion and the coveted 2018 league MVP. However, he continuously fell short of making the NBA Finals, with Houston slowly falling out of contention by the year. His relationship with the team also reportedly broke down after Daryl Morey’s departure from the organization in 2020. With the Rockets’ negotiating tactics said to be “difficult”, Harden opted to turn up to training camp late, as well as being overweight in an attempt to anger them and force their hand to trade him, and it worked.

Being traded to the Brooklyn Nets was exactly where Harden had wanted to go in order to form a big three alongside his former teammate Durant, and Kyrie Irving. However, things did not go to plan, and he reportedly grew frustrated with the lack of structure within the Nets organization from the top-down, with the star also admitting in an interview with Fox Sports’ Yaron Weitzman that things weren’t as he had expected them to be when he tried to get traded to the Big Apple. This ultimately led him to seek yet another move after playing in only 80 games for the team, with the Philadelphia 76ers jumping at the chance to swap one disgruntled star in Ben Simmons for another that would see Harden paired up with franchise star, Joel Embiid.

Now Harden hopes he can implement his tactics once again to force a move, this time to the L.A. Clippers, although whether he gets his wish this time around remains to be seen. What is certain is that this saga isn’t over yet, however, seeing James Harden ever suit up in the blue, red and white of the Sixers definitely is.