Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has requested a trade away from the team in the hopes of landing with the L.A. Clippers, but a valuable return package looks sparse and as a result, NBA writer Mark Medina doesn’t think the Sixers would be interested.

James Harden decided to opt in to his $35.6 million contract despite reports prior to the start of free-agency from Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes suggesting that the likelihood would be that he would opt out in search of a more lucrative and long-term deal, after taking a discount with the team last season.

However, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported, he opted in for the sole purpose of working with the Philadelphia 76ers on a trade away after only a season and a half spent with the team.

The request came as a surprise, with former NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady arguing that it ‘doesn’t make sense’ for the 33-year-old to leave current MVP, Joel Embiid, and a roster that has consistently been a top-5 team in the Eastern Conference over recent season. McGrady, via GQ Sports, further suggested that something must be happening internally for Harden to want out after such a short stint with the team.

Although James Harden wants out of Philadelphia, the team don’t have to accommodate his request and he could well still be a member of the Sixers come the start of next season.

Does Mark Medina think the 76ers would be interested in trading James Harden to the L.A. Clippers?

Medina believes that although the Clippers have young, talented role players, it won’t be enough for the Sixers to want to trade.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “As far as the alternatives, when you're looking at the Clippers’ young supporting cast, they have a lot of good pieces. But I think with the Sixers again, because their standard is ‘we want to still be a viable playoff team’, I don't think that's enough to keep them in the mix, even with Joel Embiid.”

“The thing about the Clippers is that if they're giving up so much of that depth, all of a sudden you're having three star players and nothing else around them. Maybe with Russell Westbrook or maybe he's part of the deal too, but I would be surprised that the Sixers are interested.”

Who should the 76ers target from the L.A. Clippers?

With a plethora of young up-and-coming talent in the supporting cast of the Clippers, one name in particular stands out - Terrance Mann.

As per StatMuse, in his young NBA career, Mann has averaged 8.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game. He has a career field-goal percentage of 50% and shoots 38% from behind the three-point line.

In a team stacked with all-stars with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook, Mann has been a solid bench player, but if he were to be traded, he may see his minutes and subsequent production increase.

Should the 76ers be willing to engage in trade talks with the Clippers for the 10x All-Star, the incoming fifth-year guard should be on their list of targets for who they want in return.

However, reports have emerged from ESPN’s Zach Lowe suggesting that the 26-year-old is unavailable, with the Clippers thought to be reluctant to include him in any trade packages for Harden.

This may make an already complicated trade more difficult, and should the two parties be unable to come to an agreement before next season, there may be one very unhappy star in Philadelphia. This could even lead to issues in the locker room, and as a result could potentially jeopardize any championship aspirations.

Therefore, if the Sixers are going to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, they must trade James Harden and look to find the best value return package for the team, though, whether that is with the L.A. Clippers or elsewhere is uncertain at this time.