Highlights James Harden's desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers is due to the team's unwillingness to offer him a lucrative multi-year contract.

Despite Harden's public falling out with Sixers GM Daryl Morey, it is expected that Morey will handle the situation professionally.

The lack of interest from other teams in trading for Harden is due to concerns over his past behavior and whether those issues would follow him to a new city.

James Harden's trade saga with the Philadelphia 76ers doesn’t appear to reaching a conclusion any time soon. Due to his lack of professionalism in the past when trying to force moves away from other teams, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that he will at least enter the season still in the Sixers uniform.

NBA news - Philadelphia 76ers

Once again, James Harden is looking to force his way out of an NBA team - this time from the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has spent only one and a half seasons of his 14-year NBA career.

It appears as though this simply comes down to financial stability, with 6ABC Action News’ Ducis Rodgers reporting that in short, the Sixers are unwilling to give the 34-year-old the lucrative multi-year contract that he feels he is deserving of.

This led to a public fall-out with Sixers GM Daryl Morey, who Harden previously worked with when they were both part of the Houston Rockets organization, in which The Beard accused Morey of being a “liar” after failing to accommodate his trade request earlier on in the off-season.

Although Harden has publicly expressed that he has no intentions of ever working with Morey again, Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Sixers GM to be comfortable in handling any ‘awkwardness’ that there may be while he exhausts all of his options to see if there is a trade market for the guard who boasts six All-NBA First Team honors.

However, this may be a time when Harden fails to get his wish for perhaps the first time in his career. The only real suitor thought to have been interested were the L.A. Clippers, who subsequently withdrew from talks after a deal failed to gain any form of traction, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Aside from the Clippers, though, there doesn’t appear to be many other options. As a result, it looks possible that the 10x All-Star will have to see out his $35.6 million player option which he chose to opt into, albeit now seemingly under false pretenses.

Why are no other NBA teams currently looking to trade for Harden?

Medina states that if the Sixers are to engage with interested parties over a trade for Harden, then the front-office needs to ensure that the deal keeps Joel Embiid and the rest of the team in championship contention. However, he goes on to suggest that this is proving to be difficult due to concerns some interested teams have over the lengths he has been known to go to in the past in order to get his way. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the esteemed journalist said…

“There’s a lot of inactivity from both sides, where the Sixers really feel if they're going to make a trade, they have got to make a deal that still ensures that Joel Embiid and everyone else can compete for a championship. The other trade suitors that are inquiring about James Harden, they want to make sure that the issues that have followed him in Houston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia aren't going to follow him to the next city. So I think because of that, he's ultimately going to enter the season still with the Sixers uniform.”

Can the Sixers still win games without James Harden?

Since Harden’s arrival in Philadelphia, the team haven’t exactly reached new heights, nor have they taken the league by storm. In fact, they have remained largely consistent throughout the past five seasons as a mainstay in the top five of the Eastern Conference, and although their efficiency on the offense was greater than in seasons past, their defense was its worst since the 1989-90 season, according to Basketball Reference.

NBA statistics – Philadelphia 76ers record (since the 2018-19 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Playoffs record 2018-19 .622 112.6 110.0 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2019-20 .589 111.3 109.0 Lost Eastern Conference First Round 2020-21 .681 113.2 107.6 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2021-22 .622 113.5 110.8 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals 2022-23 .659 117.7 113.3 Lost Eastern Conference Semi-Finals All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Nevertheless, the Sixers finished with a winning record of 54-28, thus securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after a season in which 76ers franchise star, Joel Embiid, shined and had an MVP award-winning season where he averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game, per Statmuse.

Add Harden’s 21 points, 6.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists per game, and the Sixers looked in good stead to go on a deep play-off run and take advantage of the Harden-Joel Embiid All-Star combination duo.

Unfortunately, neither All-Star was able to take charge and lead their team in a crucial game 7 against the Boston Celtics in a blowout loss which saw them exit in the Eastern Conference semi-finals for the fourth time in five seasons. Harden had a particularly disappointing showing, scoring only nine points on 11 field goal attempts, while Embiid only put up a mere 15 points himself per ESPN.

Read More - Houston Rockets: Can they make the play-in tournament after offseason revamp?

The season ahead for the 76ers still remains largely unknown, but with a championship-proven head coach in Nick Nurse and Embiid looking to emulate his MVP season, while there are still questions over whether James Harden remains a member of the team or not, Philadelphia have shown that they still have many pieces in the team that are capable of winning a lot of basketball games next season.