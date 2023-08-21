Ten-time NBA All-Star, James Harden has made it clear that he wants a move away from the Philadelphia 76ers. However, a possible trade is in doubt as teams around the league are unwilling to meet the Sixers’ demands to acquire an aging star, according to NBA writer Mark Medina.

NBA news – James Harden

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported that James Harden was opting into his $35.6 million player option for next season, but with the intention to work on a trade away from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 10x All-Star reportedly named the L.A. Clippers as his first-choice of destination, but a recent report from CBS Sports’ Bill Reiter emerged confirming that trade talks between the two parties had ended, and that the 76ers plan on bringing him back for training camp.

However, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that the 33-year-old has no intentions of reporting to training camp, insisting that he still wants to be traded.

How this situation goes on to pan out, though, still remains to be seen.

Does Mark Medina think there is interest around the NBA in James Harden?

Medina believes that at this stage in his career, teams would only be interested in trading for Harden if they didn’t need to give up too much in order to acquire him as he is not the same player he once was.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I think it's very ironic, and it really captures kind of the challenge with the James Harden situation because Daryl Morey is probably James Harden's biggest fan from an executive standpoint prior to this fallout when you look at his time in Houston, their history together.

“But the fact that he isn't willing to give James Harden a new contract, I think shows that people around the league are feeling that much stronger about James Harden and that his body's worn down, his prime years are whittling away, and there's not much upside moving forward, especially when you have to give up a lot of good players in return.”

“I think that's where the Clippers are at. That's frankly, where a lot of other NBA teams are at. I mean, they'll take James Harden if it's not giving up anything, but they do have to give up at something. So as a result, you can pencil out not just the Clippers, but honestly, every single team in the NBA.”

“Unless Daryl Morey thinks ‘you know what we have to move the goalposts and say it's not about getting a fair deal, it's about just cutting your losses’. But he's not at that point yet, and I don't think he will ever get to that point.”

James Harden – on the decline?

James Harden was arguably one of the NBA’s greatest stars in the late 2010’s, picking up the 2018 MVP award when a member of the Houston Rockets.

In his MVP season, the 6x All-NBA First-Teamer averaged 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.7% from beyond the three-point line, per StatMuse.

Compare that with his 2022-23 season with the 76ers, where in 58 regular season games Harden averaged 21.0 points shooting 44.1% from the field and 38.5% from three. He added 6.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists, up from the numbers in his MVP year, however, other areas of his production are down.

According to The Ringer’s Zach Kram, Harden is taking a career-high rate of midrange shots, and a career-low of shots at the rim, which may be an indication that he has lost his burst to getting to the rim and is now struggling to do so with his age.

The statistics don’t lie; the 6’5” point-guard is just not the same MVP-level player he once was, and it appears the Sixers also recognize that, if them not offering him an extension is anything to go by.

This also means the Sixers should recognize that their asking price for The Beard is perhaps too high, and that if they deem the 33-year-old to be on the decline, then they should maybe think about adjusting their trade terms accordingly.

At the end of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers needs to do what is in the best interest of their team and not the player, as they also need to keep their franchise star, Joel Embiid, happy.

Could we see James Harden return to the Sixers? It’s not impossible, but it is most certainly very unlikely.