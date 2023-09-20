Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are concerned about James Harden's fitness and commitment level as he has a history of showing up late and out of shape when unhappy.

The Philadelphia 76ers are two weeks away from reporting to training camp, but there are concerns within the organization over how out of shape James Harden could be when he arrives based on his prior track record, according to NBA journalist Mark Medina.

We are mere weeks away from NBA summer training camp with teams beginning to prepare for the upcoming regular season. While many teams will go into camp optimistic of their chances, the situation in Philadelphia is a little more complicated.

There have so far been some conflicting reports over whether James Harden will report to the Sixers training camp amid his trade request, with previous reports from The Athletic’s Sam Amick stating that the 33-year-old has ‘no intention’ of showing up in October, much like former-76er Ben Simmons did in order to force his trade away from the team in 2021.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports reports, however, that the 10-time All-Star’s stance may have now changed, likely due to the NBA’s new collective bargaining agreement clause, which states that in order to enter free-agency next season, he cannot withhold from fulfilling his playing services.

According to CBS Sports, as it pertains to the CBA, if the ‘The Beard’ were to hold out on playing for the Sixers for more than 30 days, and he is not traded at any point during the season, then Philadelphia would be able to prevent him from entering free-agency next summer due to him being on an expiring contract.

But this isn’t the first time that Harden has used training camp to make his point.

Former Houston Rockets coach, Kevin McHale, spoke to Heavy Sports where he told Steve Bulpett that after a conference finals loss to Golden State in the 2015 playoffs, Harden turned up to the following training camp overweight and “didn’t feel like playing”, which ultimately led to McHale’s dismissal just 11 games into the 2015-16 season. The point-guard would pull a similar stunt in 2020, delaying his arrival to training camp by a week, instead opting to spend his time partying in Las Vegas as he tried to force a move away from Houston which materialized later that season.

Sixers head coach Nick Nurse’s training camp is due to take place at the start of October, but how James Harden will look when he shows up, or whether he makes an appearance at all, remains to be seen.

Are the 76ers worried about how James Harden will report to training camp?

Medina reported that the Sixers are likely to be worried about how James Harden will report to training camp after showing up late and out of shape in the past when he has been unhappy with his situation, while also believing that teams are not sold on trading for him due to his declining health and injury issues. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said...

“They [the Sixers] certainly have concerns of what version of James Harden will show up at to training camp. How out of shape will he be? How disengaged will he be? He has a track record of not fulfilling those two areas when he's frustrated. I think on the other side of the coin, with teams, I think they're leery of really emptying their cupboard to get him because even though he has had past success of being a superstar player on a team, he doesn't have the same caliber anymore because of his game wearing down and his and his injury issues”.

What’s next for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Last season, the Sixers secured the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a winning record of 54-28. However, they failed to capitalize in the playoffs, seeing an Eastern Conference semi-finals exit for the third consecutive year, per Champs or Chumps.

NBA statistics – Philadelphia 76ers record (2022-23 season) Win% Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating .659 117.7 113.3 4.4 League Ranking 3 4 8 3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

With franchise star, Joel Embiid coming off the back of an MVP-winning season where he averaged 33.1 PPG, 10.2 RPG and 4.2 APG, it is likely that he will lead from the front once again. Add to that the emergence of 22-year-old Tyrese Maxey, who marked his imprint on the game after a season in which he contributed 20.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG and 3.5 APG, there is no reason why the Sixers can’t remain one of the top seeded teams in the East, despite the uncertainty surrounding Harden’s availability.

Looking ahead to next season, all eyes will be on newly appointed head coach, Nick Nurse, with the hope that he can be the one to help this Philadelphia 76ers team overcome their recent playoff woes, and take them to at least the conference finals for the first time since 2001, with or without the aging star James Harden.