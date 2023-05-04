Joel Embiid and Nicola Jokić could rank as the sixth and seventh best centers of all time after their NBA careers come to a close, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GIVEMESPORT.

Joel Embiid has just picked up his first career Most Valuable Player award after a stellar 2022-23 season where he averaged a career high 33.1 points on 54.8% shooting, to go along with 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game in 34.6 minutes per game. All of this came in 66 regular season games, the second most games played in his career after dealing with various injuries in his first few years in the league.

Embiid received 73 of the 100 first-place votes over nearest rival for the title in Nikola Jokić, who was looking to claim his third consecutive MVP title to join the likes of Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain and Larry Bird as the only other players to achieve such a feat.

MVP Battle – Embiid vs Jokić

All season long, a tight battle between two of the league’s best centers has had NBA experts and fans debating over who should have been awarded the most prestigious individual award in basketball, with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo also leading a late charge to try and pick up his third title in five years.

When looking at Embiid and Jokić’s regular season stats, there is little-to-no differentiation between the two, ultimately providing a convincing argument for either player to have won the coveted prize.

The Denver Nuggets center finished the season nearly averaging a triple-double. Jokić averaged 24.5 points on 63% shooting, 11.8 rebounds and 9.8 assists, leading the Nuggets to a 53-29 record and securing the #1 seed in the Western Conference.

The Philadelphia 76ers achieved a similar record, with Joel Embiid leading them to a 54-28 record, but that was only enough to secure the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

What did Medina say about Embiid and Jokić?

Medina told GIVEMESPORT: “I wonder when you're looking at Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić, where do they ultimately stack up against each other by the time their career ends?”

“There are times where Nikola Jokić has been the better center, there are times where Joel Embiid has been the better center. But I think at this moment in time, it would be hard for me to rank Nikola Jokić above Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon. I think those are the five best big men right now.”

“When it's all said and done, Nikola Jokić could very well be at least the sixth or seventh-best center along with Joel Embiid.”

When their careers are over, will Embiid and Jokić be in the conversation for top 10 centers of all time?

It’s hard to make this decision right now, with both Embiid and Jokić in the prime of their playing careers, and still with a lot more left to give as NBA players.

Looking back on the careers of the likes of Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was a 6x NBA Champion and 6x MVP winner, just to name a few of his many accolades, the late Bill Russell who was an 11x Champion with the Boston Celtics, and more recently 4x Champion and 3x finals MVP, Shaquille O’Neal, it’s hard to put Embiid and Jokić in that conversation.

Neither player yet has an NBA title to their name, but all of that may change this season with both players still in contention to make the NBA finals, looking for their first Championship ring.

Looking 5-10 years down the line, they may each finish their careers with one or more NBA Championships, and with both likely to be Hall of Famers, they may well end up in the same conversation as some of the greatest centers of all time.