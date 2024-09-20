This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Key Takeaways The 76ers secured Joel Embiid with a new max contract extension.

Embiid's $192.9 million deal guarantees him $299.5 million in total earnings through 2028-29.

It's a risky trio, but Philadelphia has committed to a core of Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey.

The Philadelphia 76ers are all-in on their new triumvirate of Joel Embiid , Paul George and Tyrese Maxey after reportedly handing Embiid a three-year max contract extension worth $192.9 million.

The deal guarantees Embiid will make $299.5 million through the 2028-29 season, per ESPN.

The franchise's long-term future is set now, for better or worse.

Joel Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey Are It

The three stars are the future in Philadelphia

The 76ers made the biggest splash of the NBA offseason when they signed George to a four-year, $212 million deal. The team also gave Maxey a max extension worth $204 million over five years.

Embiid and Maxey are now signed through 2028-29, while George has a player option in 2027-28.

Embiid and George both have long injury histories, which makes this a risky trio to be tied down to, but Philly is committed now.