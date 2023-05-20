The Philadelphia 76ers once again had playoff disappointment and NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport that James Harden and Joel Embiid failed to show up in Game 7.

Philadelphia 76ers news - Playoff failure

The 76ers got up 3-2 in a best-of-seven series against the Boston Celtics, but lost two straight games to lose the series. In the aftermath, the 76ers fired head coach Doc Rivers and changes could be made this off-season.

Although Rivers is now out of a job, Medina also believes the blame has to go to Harden and Embiid for failing to produce in Game 7. Usually, in the biggest moments, the best players rise to the occasion, but that didn't happen in Philadelphia.

Mark Medina - 76ers stars don't live up to the expectations

In Game 7, Philadelphia was blown out 112-88 and Embiid recorded just 15 points while Harden had just nine points. NBA writer Mark Medina has pinpointed that as a key reason why the 76ers lost in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics.

"I wasn't going to be surprised either way whether Doc Rivers was going to stay or not. On one hand, you think he would stay because he has two years left on his contract and that there are certainly many more elements that explain the Philadelphia 76ers collapse. Joel Embiid and James Harden did not show up in Game 7 - they really squandered their ability to close out the series."

Embiid and Harden struggle in Game 7

When the Philadelphia 76ers won their three games against the Boston Celtics, their best players lead the way. In Game 1, as Embiid was out with an injury, James Harden scored a game-high 45 points to lead the 76ers to the win. After losing the next two games, Philadelphia won Game 3 backed by Harden and Embiid who had 42 and 34 points respectively - Embiid had a double-double as he had 13 rebounds as well.

The other game Philadelphia won was Game 5 where Harden recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 assists while Embiid had 33 points. What all those three games have in common is Harden and/or Embiid taking control and winning it for Philadelphia. But in Game 7 both struggled to shoot the ball and had costly turnovers, which is why Medina says some blame should go to them.

Perhaps, if Harden and Embiid played how they usually do in Game 7, the 76ers could be playing in the Eastern Conference Finals right now. Currently on contracts worth a combined $279m, Philadelpha are in their rights to expect more from Harden and Embiid when it matters most.