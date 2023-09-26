Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers have added free-agent Kelly Oubre Jr. to their roster to strengthen their scoring, regardless of James Harden's future with the team.

Oubre Jr. is expected to have a significant role in the Sixers rotation and offer offensive upside, providing depth and support for franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid.

Last season, Oubre Jr. averaged career-best numbers with the Charlotte Hornets, showing his ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, particularly in scoring and stealing the ball.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left no choice but to bring in scoring reinforcements by adding free-agent Kelly Oubre Jr. to their roster, with James Harden's future still yet to be determined. Regardless of how the saga with Harden transpires, NBA writer Mark Medina expects the newly-acquired 27-year-old to be a significant part of the Sixers rotation next season as they look to build their roster around franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia 76ers news – Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Philadelphia 76ers looked to strengthen their scoring by claiming free-agent Kelly Oubre Jr., and signing the small forward to a one-year deal with the franchise as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

This came as somewhat of a surprise to many around the league as NBA insider Marc Stein had reported that the Miami Heat were initially the front-runners to land the 27-year-old. However, his report further suggested that the Heat would only look to pursue the wing if they were successful in trading for Damian Lillard, and he was still available on the market. But with training camp a mere two weeks away, Oubre Jr could ill afford to wait around any longer.

Now a member of the Sixers, The Athletic’s John Hollinger believes that the Louisiana native is looking to use this newfound opportunity, where he will likely see a lot of minutes in the rotation, to showcase himself in the hope he can land a larger contract in the free-agency market next summer.

Signing the 6’7” wing is a low-risk move financially for the 76ers, but it has the potential to bring high rewards to both parties, particularly if James Harden is no longer part of the team, and Oubre Jr. finds himself with an even larger role in Philadelphia.

How much of a role will Oubre Jr. play in the Sixers rotation?

Medina expects the 27-year-old to have a significant role in the 76ers rotation regardless of the outcome of the Harden trade saga when it’s all said and done, noting that he is a dependable player who offers a lot of upsides on the offensive end of the floor. He further notes how the forward's addition to the team may help mitigate all the drama for their franchise star Joel Embiid, who has been involved in similar situations in seasons gone past.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Oubre Jr’s role on the Sixers roster, the journalist said…

“Well, he's going to be a significant part of the rotation. He's a good scorer and he's dependable. I think in light of the turbulence, it's good that the Sixers have even more depth that they can rely on in case James Harden's not in uniform, or in case that he's not bringing his effort consistently every game. It's all about surrounding Joel Embiid with as much talent reinforcements as possible. The Sixers are very well aware that right now, he is committed for playing with the Sixers, but they also know that this is very fragile. The last thing that Joel Embiid wants to deal with is another season for drama, especially given that he's had to deal with that in recent seasons with the Ben Simmons saga. So any ways that they can mitigate that drama and the sources of uncertainty, as well as just the secondary help, will do wonders with helping the Sixers win basketball games as well as reduce some of the workload and pressure from Joel Embiid.”

How did Kelly Oubre Jr. perform last season?

The former first-round pick has spent the last two seasons as a member of the Charlotte Hornets. However, in just the first week of the 2022-23 regular season, he suffered a torn ligament in his shooting hand which he played initially played through, but it later ruled him out of the line-up for almost two months as he recovered from surgery, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Kelly Oubre Jr. - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 25.8 Points 12.8 Assists 1.0 Rebounds 4.4 Steals 1.0 Blocks 0.5 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .434 Three-Point Percentage (%) .330 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Despite this, per Statmuse, the former Kansas Jayhawk was elevated to the starting line-up, beginning 40 of his 48 games, after only starting 13 of 76 games the season prior. There, he averaged 20.3 points, a career-best, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists, shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 31.9% from behind the three-point line in 32.3 minutes of action per game.

According to Basketball Reference, on a Hornets team which left much to be desired, Oubre Jr. was one of their standouts, ranking third on the team in points scored behind only franchise cornerstone LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, while also being the team’s steals leader with 1.4 per game. His ability to get to the free-throw line was exemplified through ranking second overall on the team, where he would attempt on average 4.3 per game, behind only center Mason Plumlee, although he did attempt the third-most field goal per game averaging 17.1 attempts.

The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping that Kelly Oubre Jr. can fill the shooting void that was left after the departures of Shake Milton, Jalen McDaniels and Georges Niang during free agency, particularly from the perimeter. With the 6’7” SG/SF’s rebounding on both ends of the floor ranking in the top 74th percentile, per Cleaning the Glass, and his ability to pick the pockets of his opposition due to his lengthy 7’2” wing-span, the hope is that his all-around game will provide support to Joel Embiid as they seek to win basketball games, whether that be with or without James Harden.