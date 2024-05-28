Highlights LeBron James's agent hinted at his free agency during a live TV slip-up.

Speculation centers around James potentially playing with his son and the Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers could be a contender for signing James due to past interests.

Although LeBron James can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, there is only one team in the NBA outside of Los Angeles that can offer him a max contract.

The four-time NBA MVP is expected to turn down his player option for next season and become a free agent. Though many expect James to stay with the L.A. Lakers , the minority argues that he has plenty of legacy incentive to choose another organization.

Recently, Rich Paul -- James’ agent -- may have revealed the superstar’s plan during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals,

James' Agent Has a Live TV Slip-Up

James has been notorious for keeping his free agency plans quiet. In 2010 and 2014, he took meetings starting on July 1 and made his choices deeper into the month without details being made public. Before he signed with the Lakers in 2018, he announced his decision to join the Lakers on July 1.

For the first time since then, he can become an unrestricted free agent and potentially join a new team thanks to a $51.4 million player option with the Lakers. Unsurprisingly, James has remained quiet about his plans since the Lakers' first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets . That was until Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul appeared on the TNT alternate cast for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals and said directly that James is "a free agent."

Perhaps it was a slip by Paul. It also could have been a curveball ignited by James' camp to stir up the possibility that No. 23 is thinking past the Lakers for his future.

If James Leaves, is Philadelphia His Only Option?

No. 23 has stated many times he's a max player

Back in 2022, James stated he "would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year." Many are using this to connect the dots to uncover James' next move. Could James be angling to position himself on the same team that drafts his son in June?

Earlier this month, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Rich Paul "has made an effort to part the concept that drafting Bronny James means you're getting LeBron."

When Paul sat down with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, he acknowledged James' past comments on playing with his son.

"Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son. Bronny can't do anything about that. And that's nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that's that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron."

If you combine James' desires of making the most money and playing alongside his son, the Lakers fit that bill better than any team out there. Of course, L.A. would need to draft Bronny James to make this happen.

According to Windhorst, the Philadelphia 76ers are also expected to be a major player for the 39-year-old James, and Daryl Morey has pursued James "for a decade."

As free agency and the NBA Draft inch closer, a verdict on James' future is near.