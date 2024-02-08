Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers may alter their trade deadline strategy due to Joel Embiid's knee injury, with a focus on short-term roster moves to keep their playoff hopes alive and potentially accommodate Embiid's return this season.

The team's recent struggle since Embiid's injury has prompted them to potentially make "1-3 roster moves" before the deadline to address their slide and remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

They have already traded for Buddy Hield, sending Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers.

The Philadelphia 76ers’ trade deadline strategy may have been altered from the one they had previously held prior to their superstar center, Joel Embiid’s knee injury.

Now, with hours left before the NBA deadline passes, league insider Mark Medina reports that the Sixers could be looking to make some personnel moves that will help keep Philadelphia afloat in their MVP’s absence, with a possible return before the end of this season not entirely ruled out.

76ers' plan has changed

Hoping to make '1-3 roster moves' before today’s 3pm EST deadline

It is difficult to envision what went through Philadelphia’s front-offices’ minds when Joel Embiid went down clutching his knee after being caught in a tangle with Jonathan Kuminga in their game against the Golden State Warriors a week ago.

With the trade deadline now just hours away, the Sixers’ plan of action may be significantly different from their original one, especially after Embiid had to undergo knee surgery, with no immediate decision yet made on whether he will suit up again during the 2023-24 post-season campaign.

With last year’s league MVP not expected to be reevaluated for another four weeks, he has already fallen short of his quest for back-to-back MVP awards, as he will now be unable to fulfil the required 65-plus games to remain eligible for such an award, a new rule introduced by the league this season.

But, how the Sixers will fare in his absence is difficult to decipher.

Having looked one of the most competitive teams in the East, the Sixers have gone 1-4 since Embiid went down, and if they are to put a halt to their slide, then they may have no choice but to try and be active on the trade front.

Philadelphia 76ers - Last 5 Games Category Stat League Rank PPTS 112.2 22nd OPP PTS 124.8 28th ORTG 113.1 22nd DRTG 125.6 29th NRTG -12.4 29th

It is now expected that Philadelphia will be aggressive and try to make “one-to-three trades” before the deadline, as they seek to keep up with the Eastern Conference rivals, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks joining the fray with Philadelphia’s slide to fifth in the East with a 30-20 record, donning the second-worst efficiency rating in the Association in that span.

The Sixers have already kick-started their deadline day by trading for Indiana Pacers’ wing Buddy Hield, sending Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks in return, per a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, though, it is expected that they may do more, especially with a need for some rim protection.

One name that fits the bill which has garnered some traction in recent days is Chicago Bulls’ big Andre Drummond, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, though it remains to be seen whether the Bulls will move on from their center.

Sixers ‘still in championship mode’

Medina’s view is that Philadelphia will always be active at the trade deadline due to general manager, Daryl Morey, operating that way, but with Embiid’s injury, their plans may have been forced to be altered at the last-minute.

As such, the journalist argues that the Sixers will be thinking more along the lines of bringing in some short-term roster pieces who could help the Sixers remain in playoff contention in Embiid’s absence, with optimism that the reigning MVP could still return before the end of the season.

“Fundamentally, the Sixers are always active because that's just how Daryl Morey operates. But with Embiid ruled out, I think that the Sixers could be even more active for a few reasons. They want to get reinforcements for Embiid’s absence, but they also haven't shut the door for him to come back this season, and so they're still in championship mode. So, it's about stocking assets in the short-term that can really keep that window open. I suspect that they'll be active, but it's not going to be about collecting draft picks, and it’s really more about win-now moves.”

Embiid’s huge loss

Last year's MVP was on course for another MVP-caliber season

When an MVP candidate goes down injured, it is devastating for any team, but for a championship-contender like the Sixers, who have largely surpassed expectations this year after having navigated through the storm of James Harden’s messy departure earlier on in the season, largely as a result of their superstar's play with an up-and-coming star in Tyrese Maxey, it is even more damaging.

"The Sixers have a good core with Tyrese Maxey who has become a really good number two player, could be in the conversation for Most Improved Player and earned a well-deserved All-Star reserve spot, and Tobias Harris, who is a really versatile wing player.

When on the court, Embiid put together another MVP-caliber campaign, still currently leading the league in scoring, averaging 35.3 points per contest, on a 53.3 percent shooting clip from the field, and 36.6 percent from downtown. The seven-footer also ranks top-10 in the league for rebounds, grabbing 11.3 boards per game, while also dishing out 5.7 assists, and swatting 1.8 blocks.

With his impressive production on both ends of the floor, the Sixers will struggle to fill the void in his absence, with their second-leading scorer, Maxey, the only other player on the roster to post 20-plus points this season, averaging 25.6 per game, though he does lead the team with 6.3 assists.

Joel Embiid - 2023/23 On/Off Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court OTRG 120.6 116.3 DRTG 110.5 115.6 NRTG 10.1 0.7 FG% 48.5 46.4 3PT FG% 36.4 35.9

Another reliable contributor is Harris, whose 17.8 points are good enough to be the third-scoring option, but in Embiid's absence, he is expected to shoulder a lot more of the team's offensive load at a more consistent rate, despite already converting with 51.4 percent efficiency from the field and 34.6 percent from behind the arc.

While offensively, the Sixers may get by, defensively, and particularly as it pertains to rim protection and rebounding, is more likely where they will run into trouble, with Harris the second-leading rebounder with 6.0 per game, but that is only around half the number of boards of Embiid's season output.

From less than six feet away from the rim, Embiid has been the only member of the Sixers to hold his opponents to a double-digit percentage points differential, minus-10.4 percent, for a 53.5 defended field goal percentage, with his next-nearest teammate being Jaden Springer, who has held his opponents to 53.8 percent field goal shooting, for a percentage points differential of minus-6.1 percent. However, he has only averaged 11.3 minutes per game on the season to Embiid's 34.0 minutes.

With little time to make any deals, it is very unlikely that the Sixers will be able to bring in the assets that will cover Embiid's workload and production, but at the very least, they will be hoping to get some moves done that keeps their core intact, and that can help mitigate some of their workload, while their championship hopes still lie on whether their franchise cornerstone can be healthy again by the post-season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.