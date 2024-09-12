Key Takeaways Joel Embiid's health impacted the Philadelphia 76ers' playoff success.

The Sixers need to add depth at center for rebounding, shot-blocking, and general size.

Philadelphia should make a trade with the Utah Jazz for Walker Kessler.

The Philadelphia 76ers have largely disappointed since drafting Joel Embiid . They have paired him with All-Stars in Ben Simmons , Tyrese Maxey , Jimmy Butler , and James Harden , as well as solid supporting pieces like Tobias Harris , JJ Redick , and Dario Saric . However, in ten seasons and seven playoff runs, the Sixers haven't made it out of the second round.

This season, they are poised to be one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. Yes, the Boston Celtics are still a juggernaut and the Milwaukee Bucks have one of the best players in the world, and yes, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic made excellent offseason moves, but the Sixers are entering the year healthy and added Paul George . With Maxey, Embiid, and George in town, the Sixers have one of the best big threes in the NBA , and they did an excellent job of surrounding them with quality role players.

Unfortunately for Philadelphia, their track record speaks for itself, and they are not expected to make the NBA Finals. However, if they can add one key position of need, the Sixers can get themselves on track.

Philadelphia 76ers Need to Add Center Depth

Embiid has never played more than 70 games in his career

Embiid is one of the best players on the planet, but he is often injured and comes up short in the playoffs in large part due to his health. The 76ers added Andre Drummond this summer, but their only other center on the roster is second-round pick Adem Bona . He is expected to blossom into a solid NBA backup, but the Sixers are on the clock and need to go all-in.

On top of that, the Sixers will be starting Caleb Martin at power forward, who is only 6-5. With Embiid being their only presence down low, the Sixers need to add more rebounding and physicality if they want to preserve their MVP candidate for an entire season.

ESPN's Tim Bontemps broke down the Sixers' lack of size on a recent episode of Brian Windhorst and the Hoops Collective.

"They have a lot of talent and they've done a great job this summer putting as much talent together as they could, but they don't really have a lot of forward, typical forward, size...who's guarding Julius Randle?" -Tim Bontemps

While it's true that Guerschon Yabusele can be physical, his previous stint in the NBA did not live up to expectations and the Sixers shouldn't be relying on their French forward to add much at a high level.

Their best solution would be to space the floor and have Embiid, who is a dominating defender, play as a roaming, oversized forward at times and make a trade for a traditional center who can play extended minutes.

Philadelphia Should Trade For a Center

Walker Kessler has long been rumored to be on the trade market

Walker Kessler is one of the best rim-protectors in the NBA, and the Utah Jazz are rumored to be shopping him. He has been linked to the New York Knicks, whose starting center, Mitchell Robinson , also has durability issues, but Philadelphia could swoop in and make a deal instead.

The Sixers would trot out a starting lineup of Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr. , George, Martin, and Embiid, but could rest Embiid for significant stretches while Kessler plays down low, and could even employ a Twin Towers lineup. Embiid shot 38.8 percent from three last season and can handle the ball on the perimeter, so Kessler could slot in next to the All-NBA big man.

Kessler is a clear upgrade on both ends over Drummond. While neither offers much in the way of floor spacing, Kessler is consistently one of the NBA's best shot-blockers and has emerged as a high-end rebounder, so he could play spot minutes if Embiid goes down during the season.

With an improved roster after adding George, the Sixers could stay afloat if Embiid gets hurt for a stretch, even in the postseason. However, adding a capable player down low who can stop drives needs to be a priority in Philadelphia.

Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers Mock Trade Utah Receives Philadelphia Receives Ricky Council IV Walker Kessler Adem Bona 2029 First-Round Pick

In this deal, the Sixers get some much-needed center depth and a player who could, in theory, play next to Embiid. The Jazz get two promising young players who would otherwise be buried on the depth chart in Philadelphia and another draft pick that won't convey until George is 39 and Embiid is 35, so that pick could end up being rather valuable.

The Jazz are trying to rebuild, but not urgently. With a loaded draft class in 2025, Utah is looking to get worse for one more year before they get better, and sending one of their best defensive players out of town is a great way to do that while adding some future pieces.