Highlights Patrick Beverly brings energy, effort, and fierce competitiveness to the 76ers, potentially boosting their defensive rankings and providing spacing for their big man.

Tobias Harris's future in Philadelphia is uncertain due to the team's upheaval and the potential for a James Harden trade, leaving his valuable contributions hanging in the balance.

Tyrese Maxey has the potential for a breakout season if Harden doesn't return, showcasing improved skills and efficiency that could land him his first All-Star appearance.

After the Damian Lillard trade sent shockwaves through the NBA, attention now turns to the Philadelphia 76ers and their own disgruntled star, James Harden. Undoubtedly, Joel Embiid will pay close attention as the Milwaukee Bucks reload with the terrifying trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton.

The Boston Celtics also got significantly better this offseason, trading for Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday as they set their sights on a return to the NBA Finals. Philly is facing tough competition at the top of the Eastern Conference, and don't have the kind of productive summer their rivals have had to use as motivation for the new season.

For now, Embiid will have to continue to put his faith in Daryl Morey’s ability to build a championship contender around the reigning MVP. Here are the most important players for the 76ers in the upcoming NBA season.

5 Patrick Beverly

Patrick Beverly considers himself a culture changer. That culture-changing title will be sorely tested now that he joins the Sixers. But credit to Beverly, he brings energy, effort, and fierce competitiveness wherever he goes. Philly ranked eighth on defense - Beverly's specialty - so he could slightly push them up the rankings in that regard. The only question is whether his shooting can consistently provide enough spacing for their marquee big man.

Considering the 76ers leave much to be desired on the defensive side of the ball, especially in their primary back court options, Beverley's skillset should ease whatever head coach Nick Nurse would have about keeping the ball out of Philly's basket.

4 Tobias Harris

Despite a premature playoff exit, the 76ers did have a good season, losing a seven-game heartbreaker to the Celtics in a series they led 3-2 going into a potential close-out game 6 at home. Unfortunately, Sixers fans have also seen this story before and it seemingly always ends in tragedy.

Tobias Harris has been adamant that he’s a valuable, versatile player who’s constantly dogged by trade rumors, not unlike many members of the team. Titillating but disappointing aptly serves as the team’s tagline.

Ultimately, Harris enters the season as a valuable player whose $39 million expiring contract with a team in upheaval thanks to a perpetually unhappy star. Harris’ future in the City of Brotherly Love hangs in the balance as long as a potential Harden trade looms over the team.

3 Tyrese Maxey

In what seems like ages ago, Daryl Morey refused to include a young Maxey in any Ben Simmons trades. That decision looks prophetic now as the speedy guard has become one of the league's better young players.

If Harden doesn’t return, Maxey looks poised for a monster breakout season. He’s improved every year he’s been in the NBA, shooting a blistering 43% from deep on roughly six attempts per game last year. His efficiency stats are great across the board. In Harden’s absence, his usage rate will likely go from ranked 90th on NBA.com to somewhere in the top-30. If he’s able to maintain his efficient levels, Maxey could make his first All-Star team.

Tyrese Maxey - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Minutes 33.6 Points 20.3 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 2.9 Field goal % 48.1 3-point field goal % 43.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference

2 James Harden

Either as a contributor or a trade piece, Harden will figure into the 76ers season one way or another. The Beard himself appears dug in, recently hosting a party, featuring a “Daryl Morey is a liar” sign.

Perhaps the Miami Heat, who let Gabe Vincent and Max Struss walk in free agency in the hopes of landing Lillard, will now set their sights on Harden. The Los Angeles Clippers discussed potential trades with Philadelphia before the 76ers ended talks for the summer. As training camps get underway, those talks may resume.

If he remains in Philly this season, expect Harden to continue pulling the strings on offense, whether it be through his elite playmaking ability, or his crafty, albeit wavering, scoring touch.

1 Joel Embiid

Despite Harden asking out, Embiid has remained on good terms with his bearded co-star. Nevertheless, the center’s good humor doesn’t equate to unlimited patience.

Harden did take less money so the Sixers could sign P.J. Tucker and continually fed Embiid on the way to the big man’s much sought after MVP. However, the aging superstar is now forcing his way out of his third team in as many years. The pieces that a potential Harden trade brings back will ultimately decide how long Embiid remains in Philly. Giannis’ comments to the New York Times clearly spurred the Bucks into action. Only time will tell if Embiid will do the same.

Read more: Philadelphia 76ers: 5 reasons to be optimistic about the 2023-24 season