If the Philadelphia 76ers are to mount an NBA championship charge next season, then it is paramount for their franchise cornerstone, Joel Embiid, to be healthy on a night-to-night basis. NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the 29-year-old’s availability to play is more imperative considering the uncertainty over James Harden’s status with the team, and the unpredictability over how he may report to training camp as a result of this.

After yet another second-round playoff exit, their fifth in six seasons per Champs or Chumps, the Sixers decided it was time to make a coaching change, subsequently releasing Doc Rivers from his duties. They would go on to hire former-Toronto Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse, who led the Raptors to their only NBA title in franchise history, despite him drawing interest from the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

It is unlikely that Nurse expected to be joining the Sixers organization in a period of such turbulence, though, after James Harden and GM Daryl Morey’s public feud that centered around Harden’s request to be traded, opting into his $35.6 million player option with the intention of his request being granted, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As a result, this may now shift more responsibility over to Embiid, where he may be asked to carry more of the workload as the Sixers look to remain in championship contention despite the turbulence going on off-the-court.

Furthermore, the NBA decided to implement a new, more stringent resting policy that aims to limit the load management of healthy and active players that has become an issue in recent seasons, such as no more than one star player being allowed to be unavailable for the same game, while any player who is considered an All-Star must be available to play in games broadcasted on National TV and in-season tournament games.

This has brought about questions over how the Sixers will apply these rules to Embiid, who has carried quite an extensive injury history throughout his career.

However, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Nurse’s stance on managing Embiid’s workload for the 2023-24 season is a ‘little different’ to what people may have expected, admitting that the organization are encouraging him to participate in more games throughout the season. Here, it can be suggested that the coaching staff believe his availability on the floor gives them the best chance of winning basketball games.

Do the Sixers’ championship hopes rest on Joel Embiid’s health?

Medina believes that regardless of the CBA resting policy that is to come into effect from next season, and the status of James Harden’s availability, if the Sixers are to remain in championship contention then their fate rests on Joel Embiid staying healthy. Should he not be, then they may quickly find their championship aspirations diminishing.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“The reality is the Sixers need Joel Embiid healthy on a night-to-night basis because they just have so much turbulence everywhere else. The biggest source of turbulence obviously points to the uncertainty with James Harden. Is he or is he not going to finally be traded? If he is still on the Sixers roster, there is then the next question on what version of James Harden will we get? Will we get the James Harden that's the former multi or all star player that can score in bunches and is a great passer? Or we see the James Harden that reports to training camp out of shape and gives subpar effort. So when you add all those pieces together, regardless of the resting policy, the Sixers need Joel Embiid to be fully healthy and fully effective on a consistent basis this season if they are to still contend for an NBA championship.”

Is Joel Embiid one of the best centers in the NBA at the moment?

For a number of years now, Embiid has been one of the most dominant figures in the NBA, being a brick wall on the defensive end of the hardwood, and an elite offensive weapon, especially in isolation plays where he ranked third overall in the league last season, per Synergy (h/t The Athletic).

Joel Embiid - Philadelphia 76ers Career Statistics Minutes Played 31.8 Points 27.2 Assists 3.4 Rebounds 11.2 Steals 0.9 Blocks 1.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

For the past few seasons, Embiid has largely been battling it out with fellow center, Nikola Jokic, for the MVP award, with The Joker holding the bragging rights for the past two seasons after picking up back-to-back honors between 2020-22. However, after a season in which he led the NBA in scoring by averaging 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists while also picking up 1.7 blocks and a steal per game, Embiid finally picked up the prestigious individual accolade that had evaded him prior.

Toward the latter part of the regular season, the seven-footer put up his 37th 40-point game of his career, further widening the gap between himself and hall-of-famer Shaquille O’Neal for the most 40-point games since 2000 with Shaq having only 23, according to Statmuse.

While the big man still has a long way to go before the curtains are drawn over his career, some have gone on to speculate that when all is all said and done, Joel Embiid may even be in the conversation for being one of the greatest centers to ever play in the NBA. Before then, though, he will surely be hoping that he has at least one NBA championship to his name, but for now at least he is on a roster that is capable of helping him to achieve this elusive feat.