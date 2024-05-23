Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers aim for a roster makeover, with the focus on bringing back Tyrese Maxey

OG Anunoby emerges as a potential target due to his defensive skills and shooting ability

Anunoby would provide a valuable defensive presence and scoring option, but his health remains a concern

The Philadelphia 76ers head into this year's offseason ready to be active and aggressive in doing a near-complete makeover of the roster. After failing to win a series in this year's NBA playoffs, losing in six games to the New York Knicks in the first round, the Sixers get a chance to start fresh.

Philadelphia has finally rid themselves of the disastrous Tobias Harris contract. In fact, outside of Joel Embiid, most of their roster will be hitting free agency this offseason. A big part of their offseason will revolve around bringing back restricted free agent Tyrese Maxey. From there, the goal is undoubtedly to build a contending roster around those two players.

The Sixers have already been linked to several key free agents and trade pieces this offseason, including Paul George, Jimmy Butler, Brandon Ingram, and others. There is another 2024 NBA free agent who is being added to that list.

OG Anunoby has a player option for the upcoming year. He has been expected to decline that option since he still donned a Toronto Raptors jersey. With Anunoby set to become an unrestricted free agent upon the decision to decline, there looks to be no shortage of suitors for the twenty-six-year-old defensive star.

Why OG Fits With The 76ers

Anunoby offers a great defensive presence and a secondary scoring option

It makes perfect sense as to why the Sixers would want to pursue a player like Anunoby given the speculation of the kinds of players they've been linked to. He provides a great backup plan should the team be unable to land a true star of like George or Butler.

Anunoby still offers considerable help on the wing. Defensively, his talents are unquestionable. Anunoby is not only one of the best defenders in the league but also one of the most versatile. His strength and athleticism allow him to legitimately challenge most players 1 through 5.

Offensively, he also provides a great spacing option for any team. He is a career 37.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc on 4.4 attempts per game. Anunoby is also an effective off-ball cutter, positioning himself for easy scoring opportunities with his slashing.

This is exactly the kind of player that makes life easy for a contending team. He is someone who can go lock up the opposing team's best offensive player, then come back down the other end and be a play-finisher with his shooting or cutting.

The elephant in the room with OG has always been his health. Anunoby has only played more than 70 games in a season once in his seven-year career, all the way back in his rookie season. He was injured during the Knicks' latest postseason run after only playing 50 games in the regular season.

Anunoby is a great piece to have on a contending team when he is available. The problem with him will always be preparing a contingency plan for when he isn't.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.