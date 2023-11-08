Highlights After trading James Harden, the Sixers are focused on finding an elite-level player to partner with Joel Embiid and contend for a championship.

The team has made moves to recover assets from the Harden trade, but had to sacrifice Danny Green in the process.

Pascal Siakam is a player the Sixers are rumored to have interest in, and they may make more moves leading up to the trade deadline to strengthen their roster.

After trading away James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers are exploring their trade options for this season to potentially bring in an elite-level player to partner alongside reigning MVP, Joel Embiid, now that they possess a wealth of expiring contracts among their roster. NBA writer Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT that the Sixers may be looking at the possibility of bringing in Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors in order to be firmly in the conversation for championship contention.

No Harden, no problem

The Sixers are now all-rid of the James Harden trade saga that consumed the organization for the majority of the summer off-season and leading into the 2023-24 regular season. After the disgruntled star left the organization with little-to-no other options other than to trade him to his preferred destination, the L.A. Clippers, the Sixers did everything they could to recuperate as many assets in return as possible. As such, they received the expiring contracts of Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, Nic Batum and KJ Martin, as well as some NBA Draft picks in the form of two first-rounders, two second-rounders and a pick swap.

One sacrifice Philadelphia had to make, though, was sacrificing a current member of their roster in order to accommodate the blockbuster trade due to not having enough space to complete the deal. On the receiving end of that was wing Danny Green, who had admitted that he was only “90% done unpacking” his things into his new home in Philly, while his family had only just arrived a week prior, when he got the call from Sixers GM Daryl Morey about being waived by the team. However, the 36-year-old hasn't ruled out the possibility of reuniting with the organization should a roster spot present itself later down the line.

With Harden’s departure, though, emerging young star Tyrese Maxey has stepped up to the challenge, and is currently averaging career-highs across the stat sheet with 25.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 7.3 assists. The Sixers currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, with a winning record of 5-1 through the first six games of the season.

Medina lists several All-Star players who the Sixers may pursue in a trade should they become available on the market, but names Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as one that the organization are thought to have displayed a particular interest in. Due to Joel Embiid’s championship window closing and wanting to keep him happy simultaneously, the journalist doesn’t think the Sixers have too much time left to make drastic roster changes, believing they should ‘go all in in the present moment’ in order to bolster their title chances in a strong Eastern Conference.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“Keep your eyes set. There are some folks around the league that think that the Sixers have their eyes set on Pascal Siakam and trying to get him in a trade. Maybe they try to get guys like Zach Lavine and OG Anunoby, heaven forbid, maybe Trey Young, Donovan Mitchell. All those things, possibilities are preliminary and not imminent, but it's about aligning themselves up for those possibilities in case any of those players become trade candidates. Then the other thing, it's about having that cap flexibility to go free agent game hunting next summer. But I think the challenge here is that they don't have a lot of time, as long as Joel Embiid is on your team, you have to go all in in the present moment. And so while in the very short term, we're talking the first month of the regular season, they can get through without making the next move, but they're going to have to make more moves leading into the trade deadline.”

Siakam’s start to the season

Pascal Siakam was supposed to be the focal point of a rebuilding Raptors team, but so far his opportunities under new head coach, Darko Rajakovic, have been limited, with the forward not possessing the ball as much as he has in the past. Consequently, this may likely be a contributing factor to why the Canadian outfit has got off to a poor start to the regular season, where they currently sit outside the play-in tournament spots in 11th place, with a 3-4 losing record.

Pascal Siakam - NBA Career Statistics (2017-Present) Minutes Played 30.6 Points 17.0 Assists 3.5 Rebounds 6.5 Steals 0.9 Blocks 0.7 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first seven games, the six-foot-eight power forward is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists on a true shooting percentage of 51.0 percent. However, that output is by far his lowest since the 2018-19 championship-winning season, in which he was the third-option behind Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry. He is only attempting 13.9 field goals per game, which is a significant drop-off to last season’s 18.5 attempts, again his lowest since 2018-19, showing that perhaps Rajakovic’s style and system may not be designed with him in mind as the leading talisman of the team.

Should things continue on a downward trend for Siakam as the season progresses further, he may decide that he wants to explore a new challenge elsewhere with a different team. That may then open the door for the Sixers to find a way to put together a substantial-enough trade package that the Raptors will agree to, and as such, will provide their own franchise star Joel Embiid with an All-Star-caliber partner which can help aid the team’s pursuit for NBA championship triumph.

While a move such as that perhaps looks a little far-fetched at the present moment, it is certainly not impossible. Despite the Philadelphia 76ers’ emphatic start to the season, it may not be too long before they decide to go all in on bringing additional support to form around their MVP as they look to compete with the other teams atop of the league standings, such as the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and reigning-champions, Denver Nuggets. One thing is for sure, though, don’t rule out the 76ers being involved in trade conversations, particularly as it pertains to star players that may become available throughout the season.