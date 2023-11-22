Highlights The Sixers made the best trade they could to deal with Harden's departure, but they still lack a complementary co-star for Joel Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey has stepped up as the starting point guard and is thriving in his role alongside Embiid, becoming one of the most dominant combinations in the league.

Despite not receiving a star player in return for Harden, Maxey's development has been accelerated, and the Sixers are showing that they can succeed without him.

Nobody really expected the Philadelphia 76ers to remain genuine championship contenders after trading away their disgruntled all-star, James Harden, to the L.A. Clippers. However, one month on from the blockbuster deal, despite it still being very early on in the season, the Sixers still look as though they have a legitimate chance of making a deep playoff run. In regard to the deal itself, NBA writer Mark Medina argues that the Sixers got as good of a deal as they could get, but that they potentially lack a complimentary co-star to form alongside franchise big, Joel Embiid.

Messy break-up of Harden and the Sixers

The Sixers began the season with a tough decision to make – to trade away their 10-time All-Star who had just opted into his $35.6 million player option, or to accommodate his specific request to the L.A. Clippers. While at first it looked as though the Sixers front-office intended on making the 34-year-old see out his contract with the team, things quickly began to spiral out of control after Harden made a few public appearances, slamming his GM, Daryl Morey, in which he called him a ‘liar’ and said he would refuse to play for the organization for so long as Morey was a part of it.

Trade rumors then started to heat up, with his preferred team reportedly interested in the star, but the 76ers were thought to be uninterested in any potential trade offerings. As a result, talks appeared to subside and, at one point, were reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski to have ‘paused’, with Los Angeles stepping back altogether, leaving Harden’s future in doubt. Fast-forward five or six days later, though, and a deal between the two parties was struck. The Clippers ended up parting ways with a considerable amount of roster depth in the form of KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington, as well as some future first and second-round draft picks. The Clippers may have given up a tremendous amount for a player with one year on his contract, but they got their man, and the Sixers got a plethora of expiring contracts in return, which will free up around $50-60 million in cap space for next season.

Medina – Sixers trade did not ‘yield them a complimentary co-star’ for Joel Embiid

Medina argues that due to Harden’s clear desire to play only for the Clippers made it difficult for the Sixers to engage in trade conversations with other teams, while there was also not really a market out there for the 34-year-old, with teams around the league having concerns over his durability and attitude toward playing. As a result, he believes the Sixers got the best deal they probably could, and one which gives them assets that they can then flip for a co-star for Embiid, should they wish to.

“I think, given the nature that James Harden want to be with the Clippers, there was not a lot of robust interest in him from other teams because there were questions about his durability, attitude and ability to change his roles. This was probably going to be as good of a deal that the Sixers were able to get. They got some good first-round, second-round picks, some serviceable role players with Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, but clearly, it's not a move that yields them a complimentary co-star to play with Joel Embiid.”

New star duo

Harden’s messy departure created a vacant role at point-guard in the starting line-up, an opportunity which was given to the emerging star, Tyrese Maxey, and to say that he has stepped up and taken his chance is an understatement.

Philadelphia 76ers NBA statistics- 2022-23 season Joel Embiid Tyrese Maxey Points 33.1 20.3 Rebounds 10.2 2.9 Assists 4.2 3.5 Field goal% 54.8 48.1 3-point field goal % 33.0 43.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first 14 games as a starter, the former Kentucky guard has taken his game to new heights, putting up career-highs across the stat sheet, averaging 26.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 44.6 percent from behind the three-point line, a current career-high, on 7.8 attempts per game. If you dig a bit further, you will find that his 123.9 offensive rating is fourth-best in the entire NBA, while he also boasts the ninth-best assists-to-turnover ratio with 4.8 Still only 23 years old, Maxey is really embracing his new role, and his partnership with seven-footer Joel Embiid, is beginning to blossom into one of the most dominant combinations in the league.

Embiid has not missed a beat since his MVP-winning campaign last season, picking up where he left off and currently leading the league in scoring with 31.9 points per game, while also grabbing 11.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.8 blocks per game. His true shooting percentage comes in at 61.4 percent, with his 36.2 usage percentage the highest in the NBA. Furthermore, he ranks second overall for player impact estimate score at 20.0, behind only Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets (22.8).

While the Sixers were unable to receive a star player in return for the Beard, it is clear that Tyrese Maxey has capitalized on Harden’s departure, which has helped accelerate his player development in what is only his fourth season. Joel Embiid’s partner was under their nose all along, and now it is time for them to show what they can do on the court as a duo. No Harden? No problem in Philadelphia, so at least it seems for now.

