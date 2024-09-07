Key Takeaways Maxey is expected to continue shining with Embiid's return.

Embiid is a top MVP contender in the upcoming season.

The 76ers have acquired players like George to form a deep championship-worthy team.

The 2023-24 NBA season was another addition to a long list of disappointing campaigns for the Philadelphia 76ers during the Joel Embiid era.

The 76ers superstar got off to a tremendous start last season before an injury sidelined him for the majority of the campaign. The good news was that Embiid was back before the year was over.

The 76ers managed to secure a spot in the NBA Playoffs after making their way out of the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. They would not stick around in the postseason for too long.

Philadelphia entered the playoffs as the 7th seed. They would receive a tough matchup in the first round when they had to face a 50-win New York Knicks team. The Knicks sent them packing after six games.

It was another early exit for a 76ers team led by Embiid in the postseason. However, unlike other seasons, there was some reason to believe that the Sixers could finally turn the corner moving forward.

Tyrese Maxey broke out as a star in Embiid's absence during the regular season. He won the 2023-24 Most Improved Player award for his leap to stardom.

The 76ers also had the opportunity to completely remodel this team in the offseason. They had the type of cap flexibility that many teams could only dream of.

Daryl Morey made the most out of the offseason, putting together one of the best teams that Embiid has ever been surrounded by.

It feels dangerous to build up high expectations for a franchise that has routinely been a letdown. However, there should be some genuine optimism surrounding the 76ers for 2024-25.

5 Tyrese Maxey's Continued Ascent

Maxey's star should only grow brighter

Maxey had the first of what will surely be many All-Star appearances in 2023-24. There is little reason to believe he is not capable of building on that success this season.

Tyrese Maxey – Statistical Leap Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 20.3 25.9 APG 3.5 6.2 FG% 48.1 45.0 TS% 60.5 57.3 USG% 24.1 28.0 WS 5.4 8.1 WS/48 .128 .147

Maxey spent a large chunk of last season as the number one option for the 76ers. With Embiid back in the lineup for 2024-25, teams will not be afforded the luxury of giving him the extra defensive attention that he deserves to command.

The duo of Maxey and Embiid seems to be a pairing that has a lot of chemistry too. Embiid sang his praises a lot when Maxey won his Most Improved Player award.

"I’ve had him since he was a rookie. The steps that he’s taken every single has been amazing. Hardest worker I’ve ever been around. Always happy. He’s taken a lot of steps. He’s been our best player this whole season. Every single year, we’ve dealt with so much drama, and he’s the constant. I just keep on coming up, like, 'finally we have this one guy.' A franchise player. ... Everybody wants to be around him. Plays hard. Good basketball player, obviously, but a great human being." -Embiid

Maxey's extension with the 76ers has ensured that Embiid will have his running mate for the foreseeable future. Despite all the new faces and offensive options being added to the 76ers, it would not be surprising to see another statistical jump from Maxey in 2024-25.

One of the bright spots from last year's postseason for the 76ers would have been watching Maxey torch the Knicks. He averaged 29.8 points at 47.8 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Those numbers feel especially impressive considering that the Knicks had a top ten defensive rating in the regular season. That series may have offered a glimpse into how difficult it will be to guard Maxey when Embiid is playing alongside him.

4 Another Potential MVP Season For Embiid

The Sixers' superstar was on fire before his injury

Embiid will be on any and every shortlist for the 2024-25 Most Valuable Player award. He currently has the fourth-best odds to win the award, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. There may be reason to believe that his odds should actually be better than that.

Joel Embiid – 2023-24 Pre-Injury Stats Category Stat PPG 35.3 RPG 11.3 APG 5.7 FG% 53.3 3P% 36.6 BPG 1.8 SPG 1.1

Embiid was the leading candidate to win his second MVP trophy before suffering the injury that would cost him the majority of the season. His statistical dominance and two-way play was hard to ignore.

With all the new players surrounding Embiid for the 2024-25 season, it is about to get a lot harder to guard the superstar without surrendering some easy looks to very capable and talented players.

Embiid commands a lot of defensive attention and the trade-off of getting beat by Embiid or getting beat by a strong supporting cast may prove to be a difficult task for the opponents of the 76ers this season. If teams choose to focus on slowing down his scoring, Embiid could be well-positioned for a career-high in assists.

Voter fatigue will play a big factor in putting Nikola Jokic at a disadvantage this season. While there are certainly some fresh candidates like Luka Dončić or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who could win the award, Embiid will be primed to sneak in there for his second MVP.

3 The 76ers' Newfound Depth

This may be the deepest team Embiid has ever had

It has already been touched upon that Morey did an excellent job building the surrounding roster around his stars during this offseason. That is a point that could use some additional praise.

Philadelphia 76ers – Key Supporting Pieces Position Player 2023-24 PPG Wing Eric Gordon 11.0 Guard Reggie Jackson 10.2 Wing Kelly Oubre Jr. 15.4 Guard Kyle Lowry 8.1 Guard Jared McCain n/a Forward Caleb Martin 10.0 Forward/Center Adem Bona n/a Center Andre Drummond 8.4

The 76ers started the offseason by having a successful NBA Draft. Jared McCain and Adem Bona are both rookies who could contribute immediately if asked.

They also did a fantastic job filling out the team around their stars with reliable veteran players like Andre Drummond , Caleb Martin , Eric Gordon , and others. Bringing back Kyle Lowry and Kelly Oubre Jr. were two great moves as well.

The 76ers even took a flier on Olympic standout Guerschon Yabusele. It was an opportunity he deserved after his strong run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

There is obviously the elephant in the room as well, but he will get his own section shortly.

The 76ers have plenty of options in terms of how to deploy their starting lineup and bench unit in 2024-25. One would imagine Martin and Oubre Jr. are the favorites to start beside their three stars, with the rest battling for crucial bench minutes.

2 Bringing In Paul George

George should be the perfect third star beside Embiid and Maxey

With the way the free agency period was developing in the early stages, adding Paul George as the third star behind Embiid and Maxey felt like a no-brainer for the 76ers. Philadelphia secured his services on a four-year, $212 million contract.

Paul George – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 22.6 SPG 1.5 FG% 47.1 3P% 41.3 TS% 61.3 USG% 26.6 WS 7.3

George is the type of player who can fit seamlessly onto any roster. He proved that this past season when he sacrificed his role considerably to accommodate for the addition of James Harden to the L.A. Clippers .

George posted the lowest usage percentage and the second-lowest touches per game in his time with the Clippers. He was still an All-Star and as efficient of a scorer as ever.

The effective off-ball play of George should allow him to comfortably slide in as the third option offensively. He is also still a very capable defender, even if his best days have passed him by.

Morey deserves to pass with flying colors for the offseason that the 76ers had.

1 Genuine Championship Aspirations

This may be the year to finally trust the 76ers as contenders

George was a player who was pretty excited about what the 2024-25 season could look like for the 76ers. He discussed the topic on an episode of his podcast earlier this offseason.

“Nick Nurse is as good as it gets his coaching, you know, he’s won at many different levels. I already talked about how good Joel is and Tyrese is and now you mixing myself, Oubre... I think we have a hell of a starting five and then we got veteran guys coming off the bench so we already have a recipe to be a really good team. I think everybody wants to win. I think you have a good mixture of veterans and young guys. I think Jared McCain will help, really good player out of college. So it’s just a good mixture of everything.” -George

George may be right. If there was ever a time to hop on the bandwagon for the 76ers being a real threat to win the title, it may be now.

Philadelphia 76ers – Potential Lineups Position Starter Bench Guard Tyrese Maxey Kyle Lowry Guard Kelly Oubre Jr. Jared McCain Forward Paul George Eric Gordon Forward Caleb Martin Adem Bona Center Joel Embiid Andre Drummond

There is an obvious concern about labeling the 76ers as contenders heading into 2024-25. Embiid and George have both been injury-prone in the past. That could derail the team's campaign at any point.

However, if the stars align, this could genuinely be the year that the 76ers not only make it past the second round with Embiid, but find themselves playing for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.