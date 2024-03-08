Highlights The Process focused on trading for assets, leading to high draft picks with a high-risk, high-reward mentality for the Philadelphia 76ers.

At the end of the 2012-13 season, then-Philadelphia 76ers executive Sam Hinkie had a vision on how to rebuild the franchise after years of mediocrity. It was lofty, risky, polarizing, yet undeniably bold.

The Process.

The idea behind The Process was to exchange current players for assets that would amount to high draft picks down the line. It started when they traded Jrue Holiday, an All-Star for the 76ers at the time, for Nerlens Noel, a rookie drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans with their first-round pick. It was the first domino to fall; but many more were to come.

More than a decade removed from the inception of The Process, we can make a proper assessment of how the entire program fared for the 76ers. Was it a success? Is it a form of team building that can be emulated by other franchises who may be stuck in mediocrity?

GIVEMESPORT is here to grade its picks from the six drafts it had utilizing the program.

7 76ers' 2013 NBA Draft Grade: C+

Michael Carter-Williams

If first impressions lasted, this grade would be an easy A+. During Michael Carter-Williams’ first week as an NBA player, he memorably looked like the next coming of Magic Johnson.

Turns out, it was false hope.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Michael Carter-Williams PPG 16.0 RPG 6.7 APG 6.2 BPM -1.0 WS/48 .010

Carter-Williams’ start with the 76ers would be the best he’d look as an NBA player. He wouldn’t reach the same heights the following months, and by the end of it all, he wound up as an afterthought in the larger scheme of things of The Process.

The Sixers didn’t need Carter-Williams to be elite in order for The Process to work; he just so happened to be step one of a multi-year program whose fruits would bloom over multiple years. In hindsight, however, it would have been a big help if he at least played at a reliable-enough level for the Sixers. It would have made life easier for the bumps the plan was going to inevitably face both on the court and even culturally.

6 76ers' 2014 NBA Draft Grade: A+

Joel Embiid, K.J. McDaniels, Jerami Grant, Russ Smith, Vasilije Micić

There’s a reason why Joel Embiid was nicknamed after this experiment by Sam Hinkie.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Joel Embiid K.J. McDaniels Jerami Grant Russ Smith Vasilije Micić PPG 27.8 9.2 8.2 N/A N/A RPG 11.2 3.8 3.9 N/A N/A APG 3.6 1.3 1.5 N/A N/A BPM +7.0 -2.6 -2.4 N/A N/A WS/48 .220 .023 .035 N/A N/A

The Sixers may have drafted five players – the most in a single draft during their Process years – but there’s only one name that truly matters: Joel Embiid. Plagued by injuries yet glimmering with immense potential, he entered the 76ers as a risky project. Philadelphia bit the bullet and drafted him, and boy, has it paid off.

He’s cemented himself as a legend in Philadelphia and the only thing missing on his resume at this point is a championship. His presence alone is enough for the 76ers to receive an A+ for their efforts (or luck) in this draft.

5 76ers' 2015 NBA Draft Grade: D

Jahlil Okafor, Richaun Holmes, J.P. Tokoto

In the moment, choosing Jahlil Okafor with the third overall pick was confusing but understandable. The two other players who could have fit best next to Embiid and Noel were off the board (Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell) and other players at that time were considered too risky to take a gamble on (Kristaps Porzingis, Emmanuel Mudiay, among others). Okafor was the best player available.

In hindsight? It was a terrible choice.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Jahlil Okafor Richaun Holmes J.P. Tokoto PPG 14.6 7.4 N/A RPG 5.9 4.2 N/A APG 1.2 1.0 N/A BPM -2.5 +0.4 N/A WS/48 .042 .147 N/A

Okafor was always productive playing for the 76ers, but he was never truly effective. He wasn’t a winning player in large part because of his inability to play defense. Nine years later and Okafor is out of the league.

Richaun Holmes was a bit more intriguing as a prospect for the 76ers. He was never expected to be an impact player, but during the limited playing time he’d receive, he was a net positive for the most part. He had short, strong spurts of play that sadly did not fit in the future plans of the franchise.

All things considered, the Sixers could have done better. It only seems fitting they’re graded a D, which is ironic because Okafor did not play any.

4 76ers' 2016 NBA Draft Grade: B+

Ben Simmons, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, Furkan Korkmaz

This marriage had a nasty ending, but the first year was absolute magic between Ben Simmons and the Sixers.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Ben Simmons Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot Furkan Korkmaz PPG 15.9 6.1 6.8 RPG 8.1 1.8 2.0 APG 7.7 1.1 1.2 BPM +3.7 -4.4 -2.0 WS/48 .156 .039 .067

It’s easy to forget how effective Simmons was for the Sixers because of how badly his stint ended there. For the first few years, he looked like what Michael Carter-Williams appeared to be during his first few weeks with the team, except this time, it felt sustainable. He was a two-way force who was getting comparisons to LeBron James. The athleticism and talent was undeniable with Simmons. The only question was, could he perform in the playoffs?

This is where the nastiness comes into the conversation between Simmons and the Sixers. The point-forward was such a divisive figure during the Sixers’ postseason runs, and it reached its boiling point after the 2021 playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Memories of elite play were washed away by one open look that Simmons opted to pass on taking — a wide-open layup.

Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and Furkan Korkmaz were solid role players for the Sixers, but Simmons is the main basis for this grade. For most of his stint with the Sixers, Simmons was an A; even bordering A+ at times. But the nasty way this marriage ending drops it down to a B+.

3 76ers' 2017 NBA Draft Grade: F

Markelle Fultz, Jonah Bolden, Mathias Lessort

Markelle Fultz was supposed to be the link between the jumbo playmaker in Simmons and the overpowering inside force that was Embiid. In the moment, he made the most sense for the Sixers.

In hindsight, Fultz represents everything that went wrong with The Process.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Markelle Fultz Jonah Bolden Mathias Lessort PPG 7.7 4.4 N/A RPG 3.4 3.5 N/A APG 3.4 0.8 N/A BPM -2.9 -1.0 N/A WS/48 .038 .100 N/A

A supposed no-brainer selection turned into the perfect representation of the risks involved with The Process. Fultz, who was once a three-level scorer and elite playmaker off the pick-and-roll, suddenly turned into a guard with zero confidence and a questionable jumper. It felt like the Sixers got the knock off version of Fultz instead of the actual player.

Fultz has since bounced back to build a strong career with the Orlando Magic. For the Sixers, you still can’t help but wonder what went wrong from the moment they drafted Fultz and their eventual divorce.

2 76ers' 2018 NBA Draft Grade: D

Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet

Landry Shamet was the pick to note during this draft, but their grade lies more on who they didn’t keep during this process.

Statistics With the Philadelphia 76ers Stats Landry Shamet PPG 8.3 RPG 1.4 APG 1.1 BPM -1.9 WS/48 .096

The 76ers originally drafted Mikal Bridges with the 10th overall pick. They opted to trade Bridges to the Phoenix Suns for Zhaire Smith and a 2021 first round pick. Bridges transformed into one of the best two-way players in the league with the Suns. Smith only played 13 games in his NBA career before bouncing out of the league in 2020.

As for Shamet, he remained with the Sixers for a short period before being involved in a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers for Tobias Harris. In a lot of ways, the Sixers’ moves in 2018 represented the downfall that was coming for the ambitious project of Sam Hinkie.

1 Was 'The Process' a Success for the 76ers??

It could’ve been, but ultimately, it wasn’t

Here’s a (not so) fun hypothetical. If the Sixers followed The Process and chose more sensible options during the drafts, they could have run out the following starting five:

Ben Simmons-Devin Booker-Mikal Bridges-Jayson Tatum-Joel Embiid

In hindsight, that five sounds absolutely terrifying; and that was the problem with The Process. It operated with zero hindsight. It embraced risk-taking in the hopes of striking gold and instead, the Sixers received a mixed bag of rocks, some fragile silver, and one shiny piece of gold with a small crack in it.

All the 76ers needed was one championship for The Process to be deemed a success. Instead, they don’t have a single Eastern Conference Finals trip to their name during this past decade. The Sixers can still win a championship, but the only remnants of The Process you’ll get back to if that happens is Embiid. Even then, his singular dominance isn’t enough to justify the extremes Sam Hinkie went through just to drive Philadelphia out of mediocrity.