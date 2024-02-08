This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Philadelphia 76ers acquiring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks.

Hield's three-point shooting makes him a valuable asset for a contender like the 76ers.

The Pacers are focused on developing their younger talent and avoid letting Hield walk for nothing.

The first domino on NBA Trade Deadline day has fallen.

The Philadelphia 76ers are acquiring Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hield's name had been involved in multiple trade rumors, and with three-point shooting always a highly sought-after commodity, it makes sense that he'd wind up with a contender rather than a middling team with a questionable ceiling.

The 31-year-old is also in the final year of a four-year contract and the Pacers would otherwise have risked letting him walk for nothing. Indiana is currently focused on developing its younger talent with the recently acquired Pascal Siakam giving them championship-quality leadership as they progress.

What Hield brings to the Sixers

Known shooter who can play some defense

In 52 games this season, Hield is averaging 12.0 points on 44.3 percent shooting from the field and 38.4 percent from three, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He's a career 40.1 percent shooter from deep and should slot into Philadelphia's lineup with ease.

The Sixers are in dire need of three-point shooting, as they currently take the sixth-fewest shots from deep in the entire league. With a 36.2 percent three-point rate, the Sixers are not elite shooters by any means, and volume scorer Tyrese Maxey will have to shoulder the offense with Joel Embiid out.

Buddy Hield – Shooting and defense 2016-25 Categories Stats PPG 15.7 3PT% 40.1% 3PA 7.7 DWS 10.0 VORP 10.4

Tobias Harris and De'Anthony Melton are the only options Maxey has to help him put points on the board, but neither of them is known as a pure shooter. Hield will be able to knock down shots and keep some defensive attention away from Maxey, who thrives on-ball.

The trade indicates that Philadelphia still believes that they can make a deep playoff run in the light of Embiid's injury. Hield is a win-now player who is not guaranteed to resign, so the Sixers are all-in in 2024.