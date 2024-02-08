This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers are trading Danuel House Jr. and a future draft pick to the Detroit Pistons.

This trade opens up cap space for the 76ers to pursue impactful free agents in the buyout market.

House, who had a limited role, will become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

The Philadelphia 76ers are trading veteran guard/forward Danuel House Jr. and a 2024 second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

House averaged 4.2 points and 1.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 30.0 percent from beyond the arc, in a limited role for the 76ers this season.

According to Wojnarowski, the trade allows Philadelphia greater cap flexibility to explore the buyout market and sign an impactful free agent, which could include Charlotte Hornets guard Kyle Lowry. House is earning $4.3 million in salary this season, and is set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.