Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers' poor execution cost them the win in Game 2 against the New York Knicks, not just officiating.

It is unclear if the Sixers' timeout was deliberately called during the inbounds play.

The refs have been relatively even in calling the games; discrepancies exist but are typical.

The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday blew a golden chance to even their first-round series against the New York Knicks.

You likely know the story already: trailing by five with 40 seconds remaining, the Knicks found Jalen Brunson for corner three on a broken play to bring the score within two. On the ensuing inbound, Kyle Lowry threw a dicey pass to Tyrese Maxey, who bobbled the ball and fell to the floor. Josh Hart ripped the ball away and found Donte DiVincenzo, who missed a go-ahead three-pointer.

However, Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the offensive rebound, and the ball eventually found its way again to DiVincenzo, who this time drained the go-ahead triple as MSG exploded.

From there, Maxey had a go-ahead layup tipped by Hartenstein off the glass. OG Anunoby sank two free throws after collecting the rebound, and Joel Embiid missed the game-tying three-pointer as time expired.

Afterward, the Sixers made clear they were not happy with how the officials handled the final minute of the game.

Nick Nurse said the refs ignored his attempts to call a timeout during the scramble on the inbounds.

“The first thing is, obviously, they score, we take a look at getting it in quick. We don’t get it in quick. I call timeout. The referee looked right at me, ignored me. It went in to Tyrese, I call timeout again. Then the melee started.” -Nick Nurse

Embiid echoed his coach, calling the calls "unacceptable."

“Tyrese got fouled a couple of times, we just had the same thing happen against Miami with Tyler Herro. That’s just unacceptable to put us in this situation. That’s f-----g unacceptable to lose a game like this, especially in the playoffs.” -Joel Embiid

So upset are the Sixers that they are filing a grievance with the NBA over the officiating during both games against the Knicks, according to ESPN's Tim Bontemps.

And a quick peruse through X shows plenty of 76ers fans are mad about the lack of calls in that final minute.

Notably, here is famous NBA trainer Drew Hanlen, who has worked with several Sixers players.

Even LeBron James seemed to imply that the Sixers caught a bad break, saying during his postgame interview that he saw the replays and asked, "What are we doing here?"

However, there are plenty of ways to argue that the Sixers only have themselves to blame for letting the game slip away.

The Sixers Didn't Execute on Multiple Fronts

From bad defensive rotations to bad rebounding, to missed scoring opportunities, the Sixers didn't close the game

After Brunson's three cut the lead to two, the Sixers could have called timeout straight away and advanced the ball.

Instead, Lowry, a 16-year veteran often lauded for his toughness and smarts, threw an inbounds pass to a player who was heading toward the corner, a notoriously easy place for defenses to trap.

Even the ensuing "melee" that gave the Knicks possession again was not the back-breaker for Philadelphia.

After DiVicenzo's first missed three, the Sixers could have grabbed the defensive rebound. Instead, three Sixers players stood around the basket and failed to box out Hartenstein. The Knicks' big man rumbled down the lane and was left alone under the basket.

But DiVincenzo's go-ahead three didn't seal the game, either.

The Sixers still had two more chances. Hartenstein made a great defensive play on Maxey's go-ahead layup — that happens sometimes! — and the Knicks got the rebound.

Even after Anunoby sank two clutch free throws, the Sixers had six seconds to go full-court and get a three-pointer off to tie the game. Amazingly, the Knicks chose not to foul, giving Maxey and Embiid, the two best players in the series so far, a chance to tie the game. After Maxey dumped the all off to Embiid, the reigning MVP even had the time to square up and take the three (albeit a deep one). It didn't go down.

Even before the chaotic final 40 seconds, Lowry split a pair of free throws with 47 seconds to play. The Sixers would have led by six had he made them both.

The Sixers Attempted Timeout Is in Question

Depending on the angle, it's unclear if the Sixers actually called a timeout or gave the refs enough time to see the timeout call

Nurse claimed that the referees ignored him when he attempted to call a timeout on the Sixers' now infamous inbounds play.

However, from at least one angle, it looked like Nurse was ready to call a timeout, but held back as the ball was inbounded. He then tried to call timeout, as Maxey bobbled the pass, but Maxey may have already lost possession by then, meaning the Sixers couldn't call timeout.

It's worth noting that other angles appeared to show Maxey with the ball on the ground while Nurse called timeout (like in Hanlen's tweet above). It's hard to tell from the screenshot if Maxey had possession of the ball long enough for officials to recognize the timeout attempt.

The Officiating Has Been Pretty Even

The officiating hasn't been dead even, but there haven't been major discrepancies, either

The 76ers are apparently mad about the officiating in the entire series, not just the end of Game 2.

But through two games this series, the refs have called things pretty evenly. The Knicks hold a slight edge in free throw attempts and fouls called.

Foul Discrepancy - NYK vs. 76ers Category NYK PHI FTAs 51 44 PFs 35 42

It hasn't been exactly equal so far but rarely is that the case. The two teams play differently. Each game has a unique flow.

And there are different ways to parse those numbers. While the Knicks have gotten more free throws overall, Embiid leads all players in the NBA with 24 free throw attempts this postseason (Brunson is second at 15). The Knicks have distributed their free throws more evenly, a testament to how the series has played out so far: Embiid and Maxey have carried the Sixers and gotten little from their supporting cast while the Knicks' depth has helped them survive.

Of course, the fouls that have been called don't represent the entirety of officiating, as they obviously don't account for no-calls. The Sixers surely have documented gripes that don't show up in box scores that they are sharing with the league office.

However, that goes both ways. It's not as if the Knicks aren't taking time to show the referees with praise, either. While Brunson sells contact and has gone to the free throw line often this series, the Sixers have also made it a point to play him physically, and the Knicks frequently bemoan what they feel are a lack of calls. Josh Hart raised his hands in disbelief at no-calls several times throughout Game 2.

In the final three minutes of Game 2, Nurse challenged a foul call on Lowry when DiVincenzo went up for a rebound. Though replays seemed to show clear contact by Lowry, the referees overturned the foul — a win for the Sixers.

The referees are an uncontrollable third party, and it's up to teams to execute at a level that allows them to withstand the occasional bad calls and no-calls.

As The Athletic's Seth Partnow put it, the best way to avoid officiating drama in close games is to not be in close games.

The Sixers have some fair gripes, but the officiating alone didn't do them in on Monday. In fact, poor execution has played a much bigger part in why the Sixers head back to Philadelphia down 2-0.