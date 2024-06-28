Highlights The Sixers secured two promising players in the NBA Draft: Jared McCain and Adem Bona, aiming to build a title contender.

McCain, a top shooter, and Bona, a skilled big man, should contribute early to the team's success.

The Sixers' strong draft performance leads into a free agency period when they're expected to target a top-dollar star.

It's no secret to anyone that this is a pivotal offseason for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team was coming off yet another disappointing season during the Joel Embiid era and this was finally their opportunity to swing for the fences. They got off to a great start in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The name of the game is simple: build a title contender in Philadelphia. The team has fancied themselves as such for several years and has come up short time and time again.

This offseason is their chance to finally escape the shortcomings that have plagued this organization for the past seven seasons. The slate is pretty close to being wiped completely clean, as things currently stand. The roster is nearly empty, affording the 76ers the chance to spend big in free agency to build the perfect team around Embiid.

Tyrese Maxey emerged this past season as a true star and a great second option. He will hit restricted free agency this offseason, but that is more or less a formality before he is brought back on a lucrative deal. Before the Sixers enter the free-agent frenzy, they had the opportunity to capitalize on this draft and start the process of putting the right pieces in place for contention.

They did exactly that. The Sixers somehow managed to escape the 2024 NBA Draft with not just one player that should seriously help them in the push for a title, but two. This was one of Daryl Morey's finest hours. In the context of what the Sixers needed to accomplish relative to their goals, they absolutely won this draft.

16th Overall: Jared McCain (Guard - Duke Blue Devils)

Sixers drafted one of the best shooters in the draft class

The only obvious issue with this selection for the Sixers is Jared McCain's frame when stacked up against what the team will already have in house. Maxey and McCain are both smaller guards, which would prove a touch worrisome on the defensive end.

Outside of that, the Sixers hit a slam dunk in the first round. Rather, the Sixers hit a deep bomb from outside. McCain was one of the best shooters in this year's NBA Draft. He is exactly the type of player who will thrive in an offense alongside Embiid.

Jared McCain – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stats PPG 14.3 RPG 5.0 APG 1.9 SPG 1.1 FG% 46.2 3P% 41.4 TS% 61.1

McCain has excellent mechanics with his shooting. He has a quick release and can launch the ball with purpose. McCain is capable of heating up from beyond the arc quickly.

He can attack defenses in ways other than just his three-point shot, but just envisioning the kind of easy looks he should get on the perimeter due to the attention that Embiid can draw on the interior should be an exciting thing for Nick Nurse to start drawing up and adding to the playbook. He should have every opportunity to thrive in Philadelphia.

McCain's potential upside in the league does not come without concerns. He projects best as a two-guard, but lacks the ideal size for the spot. However, there are so many good intangibles about McCain that should be able to mitigate some overall concerns. Of all the situations he could have landed in to be effective from the get-go, the Sixers are as good of a fit as any.

41st Overall: Adem Bona (Center - UCLA Bruins)

Sixers got first-round value out of their second-round pick

The fluidity of this draft regarding the relative talent levels of the players makes it a little harder to judge what players are worthy of the 'steal' label this year. UCLA Bruins Center Adem Bona probably deserves it, being drafted with the 41st overall pick.

Adem Bona – 2023-24 College Stats Category Stats PPG 12.4 RPG 5.9 BPG 1.8 SPG 1.1 FG% 58.8

Bona had a good chance to go as high as the 20s in this year's NBA Draft. Picking him up almost midway through the second round feels like a robbery for the Sixers.

The team has struggled in the past to find capable and reliable backups in the big-man rotation behind Embiid. It is hard to imagine that Bona would not carve out a considerable role for himself from the beginning.

Bona is a great rim runner on the offensive side of the floor. His athleticism shines, allowing Bona to be a serious threat and someone who will be a reliable finisher for the Sixers.

He has a high motor, and it shows up on both ends, but especially defensively. He was a standout at the defensive end this past season with UCLA, showcased by his career-highs in both the steals and blocks per game categories.

As far as value goes, the Sixers did exceptionally with this selection. They found a second player who should be a considerable factor for the team next season.

Why the Sixers Are the Draft's Biggest Winners

Doing right by yourself is sometimes all you need

The Sixers were able to use both their picks in the NBA Draft and translate them into players who should be capable of being promising factors for them in their title chase. It feels like a little thing that will go a long way.

There are other teams out there who certainly had strong drafts as well. The Washington Wizards walked out of the ordeal with some promising young pieces for their rebuild. The Minnesota Timberwolves managed to steal Rob Dillingham for pennies on the dollar. The Los Angeles Lakers might have nabbed the best value pick in the draft, selecting Dalton Knecht with the 17th pick.

The Sixers' Star Duo – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Embiid Maxey PPG 34.7 25.9 RPG 11.0 3.7 APG 5.6 6.2 SPG 1.2 1.0 BPG 1.7 0.5 FG% 52.9 45.0 3P% 38.8 37.3

The Sixers will reportedly be looking to surround Embiid and Maxey with a third max-contract star this offseason. This can affect their financial maneuverability in filling out the surrounding roster with championship-quality starters and role players.

Bringing both McCain and Bona into the fold, who should be capable day-one contributors, mitigates a lot of the issues from the jump. Within the parameters of what the team needed to do in this draft, they aced it.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball and Sports Reference.