Highlights The Philadelphia 76ers have a realistic chance of trading for Zach LaVine due to their cap space and trade assets.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat may not be able to meet the Bulls' asking price for LaVine.

Acquiring LaVine would improve the 76ers' title chances, but they would have to consider the cost of giving up roster depth and the developing chemistry of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Philadelphia 76ers are currently sitting pretty in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-5 record, despite their early-season trade of James Harden. While their new duo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey appear to be a seamless fit, the Sixers have cap space and expiring contracts aplenty, and could yet be tempted to convert some of that cap flexibility into an All-Star arrival in order to bolster their title chances, such as Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls. Life in Chicago doesn’t appear to be as sunny as it is in Philadelphia, and with LaVine’s recent admission that he would be open to a move elsewhere, NBA journalist Mark Medina believes the Sixers could be a ‘realistic’ landing spot for the 28-year-old.

Zach LaVine exit looming

Since the news broke that two-time NBA All-Star Zach LaVine was open to a move away from the Chicago Bulls, the team from the Windy City have also reportedly begun to gauge his trade value, with the franchise cornerstone having a list of preferred destinations, thought to include the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and 76ers, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports. There is one caveat, though; he does not come cheap. After signing a five-year, $215 million max extension at the start of 2022 free-agency, LaVine still has four-years, $178-plus million left on his contract, which makes it much harder for a deal to be struck with any team in the NBA, let alone his list of contenders.

Many have argued that a move to the Purple and Gold would be the best fit for the 28-year-old, where he would become the third option behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis. While Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports that the Lakers have reciprocated their interest in the disgruntled star, a move to the City of Angels would be particularly complicated as most of their potential trade assets are unavailable to be traded until December 15th at the earliest, such as D’Angelo Russell, while Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves can’t be traded until mid-January. They are also more likely to be interested in a reunion with Alex Caruso, should he be made available.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, would be put in a very similar situation, with little to offer aside from Tyler Herro, and they already refused to include him in a package that could have seen three-point prowess Damian Lillard arrive in South Beach. That leaves the Sixers, who are poised in prime position to trade for the star, should they decide they want to. Thanks to their trade with the L.A. Clippers for James Harden, they now have a bunch of expiring contracts and a plethora of future NBA Draft picks, but whether they would want to risk disrupting the budding chemistry of reigning-MVP Joel Embiid and ascending superstar Tyrese Maxey, though, remains to be seen.

Medina – Teams may not be interested in Zach LaVine’s asking price

Medina believes that LaVine is now fully healthy, and that Chicago will be doing everything they can to ensure that they receive as much as they can in return for their star, which may include stripping everything down to its base. As a result, the journalist warns interested parties such as the Lakers and the Heat to steer clear due to the amount of depth they would likely have to give up, but, at the same time, believes the 76ers have the trade assets available to make a deal work without losing too much in any potential deal.

“Zach LaVine is a two-time All-Star, he has shown that he's, I think, past his injuries. But I think that it's a matter of, you're going to have to presume that the [Chicago] Bulls are going to try to get as much as they can, and maybe that Zach LaVine is part of more deals if they kind of tear things down to the studs. So with that, there might be teams that are interested in Zach, but not really interested at the asking price. So if I'm the Los Angeles Lakers, if I'm the Miami Heat, I say thanks, but no thanks. Maybe the Philadelphia 76ers have a more realistic possibility because they have draft assets to work with and there's a little bit more cap flexibility that they can have with packaging things together. But, I think, in fairness to Philadelphia, they've been so far so good, they're better without James Harden. Tyrese Maxey has been seamlessly sliding into that number two spot, and Joel Embiid is the early favorite for regular season MVP.”

Would the Sixers benefit from having LaVine?

Yes, Zach LaVine is one of the most explosive shooting guards in the NBA, but with such a large salary, the Sixers have to weigh up whether parting with their new-found roster depth and bringing in an All-Star partner for Embiid would transform them into genuine title contenders once again. With the form they are currently in as a result of Tyrese Maxey's breakout season and dynamic partnership with the MVP, though, who is to say that they even need a second star to be in the title conversation?

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard rotation - NBA statistics 2023-24 season Kelly Oubre Jr. De'Anthony Melton Furkan Korkmaz Points 16.3 12.2 2.4 Rebounds 5.1 4.1 0.6 Assists 0.6 3.7 0.3 Field goal% 50.0 39.9 40.9 3-point field goal % 37.8 40.5 36.4 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through his first 16 games of the campaign, LaVine has led the Bulls in points scored, averaging 22.3 points per game while also picking up 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He is converting 45.5 percent of his shots from the field, while draining down only 35.0 percent of his shots from deep, the second-lowest mark of his career so far.

Meanwhile, the Sixers are currently short-handed in the shooting guard position, after SG/SF Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered broken ribs as a result of being struck by a vehicle on November 12th. With him expected to miss 'significant' time as he recovers from his injuries, De'Anthony Melton has had to step up and shoulder a larger starting role, where he is currently averaging a career-high 30.1 minutes per game. With a relatively thin guard rotation, and a long season still ahead, it could make sense for the Philadelphia 76ers to seriously engage in trade conversations for Zach LaVine in order to add a second All-Star-caliber player alongside their superstar, Embiid, in the starting line-up. A blockbuster move such as this would certainly see their title-winning stock rise, despite LaVine having been surrounded by mediocrity during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Bulls, respectively, and only one playoff appearance in his 10-year career.

However, his expensive cap hit would likely mean the 76ers would have to part ways with a plethora of depth, ultimately counteracting the good move they made so far earlier on in the season with the Harden deal. For LaVine individually, though, the 76ers still likely give him the best chance to win, and so a potential move to Philadelphia cannot be entirely ruled out. The ball is now in the court of the Sixers, and whether they choose to take the gamble on trading depth for a star, but one thing is for certain, never say never in the madness of the NBA.