Former NBA coaches of Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden have suggested that the guard can be extremely difficult to coach. According to NBA writer Mark Medina, there seem to be question marks over Harden's professionalism and dedication; a view shared by many in and around the league.

Harden would have probably expected to have been traded away from the City of Brotherly Love by now, yet he still remains in Philadelphia after potential trade talks between the Sixers organization and the L.A. Clippers - reportedly his preferred destination - broke down before a deal could be struck, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

According to NBA insider Howard Beck, speaking on the Clap Your Hands podcast, there are reportedly “three to four” teams interested in the 10-time All-Star, although he noted that it was “not that great a list.” Beck went on to speculate that the other teams alongside the Clippers that are thought have expressed some interest in Harden were the Chicago Bulls, his former team the Brooklyn Nets, and the Miami Heat. However, he would likely only become a “consolation prize” to the Heat should their pursuit of Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard fail short.

Mark Medina told GIVEMESPORT last month that the fact that Philadelphia was seemingly unwilling to offer Harden a new long-term contract was an indication to those around the league that the organization felt that his body may be wearing down, and that there was “not much upside moving forward.” It also implied that other teams around the NBA were maybe less willing to offer the trade assets that the Sixers would want in return for the 33-year-old’s services.

Furthermore, previous coaches have commented on their experience of coaching Harden, with former Sixers head coach Doc Rivers deeming it to be “challenging”, while Kevin McHale, one of his head coaches during his time with the Houston Rockets, told Steve Bulpett of Heavy Sports that he felt the 6-foot-5 guard “had a plan” to get him fired after turning up to training camp overweight.

Is James Harden’s reputation catching up to him?

Medina tells GIVEMESPORT that although the comments from Harden's former NBA coaches will likely not have too much of an effect on a potential trade, they do reveal that many appear to share the view that there are questions over his professionalism.

“It’s an interesting question, because I don't think that necessarily the comments themselves are going to affect a trade. But I think it just reveals what everyone else in the NBA feels about James Harden and that is no one questions his talent, but people question his durability, and they also question his professionalism. So I think because of that, there are concerns from both the Sixers and every team that potentially wants to trade for him."

Is James Harden’s body wearing down?

Harden was an MVP candidate for a number of years, particularly when he starred as the Rockets' franchise player. During that run, he won the 2018 NBA Most Valuable Player award, made the All-NBA First Team six times, and earned eight of his 10 All-Star honors.

James Harden – NBA Career Statistics Oklahoma City Thunder (3 Seasons) Houston Rockets (9 seasons) Brooklyn Nets (2 Seasons) Philadelphia 76ers (2 Seasons) Minutes Played 26.7 37.0 36.8 37.1 Points 12.7 29.6 23.4 21.0 Assists 2.5 7.7 10.5 10.6 Rebounds 3.4 6.0 8.2 6.4 Steals 1.1 1.8 1.3 1.2 Blocks 0.3 0.6 0.7 0.5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Since his departure from the Rockets, though, his overall production on the court has declined, despite leading the NBA in assists last season with 10.7 per game.

However, that is not enough to convince The Ringer’s Zach Kram, who still believes that there are some “worrisome signs” over the 33-year-old. He argues that the reason why he is now taking a career-high of his shots in the mid-range, while taking much fewer shots at the rim is due to his inability to drive to the basket with-ease like he once did. Instead, he has had to adapt his game by becoming more of a ball distributor as opposed to a scorer, which may explain why his scoring numbers have decreased.

The comments that were made about Harden by his former coaches have appeared not to have come as a shock to those around the NBA, and while it may not directly impact his trade stock, it may just have planted the seed in interested parties’ heads that they shouldn’t give up a large amount of trade assets in exchange for an aging - and sometimes difficult - superstar. As a result, Harden’s options are limited, and his future in the NBA may even be in doubt.