Coming off a disappointing season and into the 2024 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles outlook for the upcoming season was hard to figure out. While the offense was very good, at times great and other times not so great, the defense was putrid for the second half of the season.

Now, after the draft, on which many experts have given general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles high marks, the future for Philly seems a bit more clear.

Through free agency, the Eagles have upgraded their offense with the signings of star running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Davante Parker. Defensively, Devin White was brought in to help at linebacker, their weakest position in 2023, and elite pass rusher Bryce Huff will thrive in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's scheme.

Eagles Full 2024 NFL Draft Results Round (Pick) Player School Position 1 (22) Quinyon Mitchell Toledo CB 2 (8) Cooper DeJean Iowa DB 3 (31) Jalyx Hunt Houston Christian EDGE 4 (27) Will Shipley Clemson RB 5 (17) Anias Smith Texas A&M WR 5 (20) Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Clemson LB 5 (37) Trevor Keegan Michigan OG 6 (9) Johnny Wilson Florida State WR 6 (14) Dylan McMahon NC State OG

The Eagles typically draft well, and 2024 was no different. Heading into Detroit, Roseman (and everybody else who has watched the Eagles) knew that the cornerback position had to be their top priority. While Darius Slay is back, he is 33 and not the same player he once was. Kalee Ringo is a strong young prospect, but when pressed into service last year, he showed he was in over his head.

The Eagles have seemingly done enough to put themselves back atop the NFC East by addressing their most pressing needs early in the draft and through free agency.

The young and talented defensive line, the revamped linebacking corps, and the restocked secondary should improve the defense by leaps and bounds. As long as the rookies in the defensive backfield can contribute right away, the Eagles will be contenders in the NFC.

Best Pick: Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

2024 NFL Draft: First Round, No. 22 overall

Quinyon Mitchell was not the 22nd best player in the draft; he's a top 12 talent and a potential All-Pro cornerback. Because a few QB-needy teams reached for their future signal callers, six quarterbacks went before Mitchell, and then runs on offensive linemen and edge rushers pushed him all the way back to No. 22.

Mitchell is a speedster (4.33 time in the 40) who excels in press coverage and is the definition of a ball hawk. In the past two seasons, he picked off six passes and broke up another 37. He has elite closing speed and shuts windows in the secondary as quickly as most NFL corners.

DC Vic Fangio employs one of the most rookie friendly defenses in the league. He doesn't blitz a ton, meaning defensive backs will rarely be left on islands. Once Mitchell learns the defense, he will be able to use his instincts and athleticism in what should be an exceptional professional career.

Worst Pick: Will Shipley, Running Back, Clemson

2024 NFL Draft: Fourth Round, No. 127 overall

This is not a knock on Will Shipley; the running back out of Clemson can find his niche in the NFL if used correctly, but his game doesn't seem to translate to star potential at the next level. He isn't big enough to take the constant pounding between the tackles, and he doesn't have the breakaway speed to be considered a home run threat.

Shipley catches the ball well out of the backfield, and will likely be one of the more proficient pass catchers at the position. He has a nose for the end zone and is solid in pass protection. The problem here is they passed on some players at other positions of need to take Shipley. For this to be the worst pick isn't saying much considering how good the rest of their draft was.

Biggest Steal: Cooper DeJean, Defensive Back, Iowa

2024 NFL Draft: Second Round, No. 40 overall

While the title of Biggest Steal could very easily go to Mitchell (a top 12 talent taken 22nd), it's impossible to not give the nod to Iowa's Cooper DeJean. Heading into the draft, the defensive back was universally ranked within the top five of his position and top 30 overall.

ESPN's Mel Kiper had him at 14th overall and PFF had him at number eight, while GIVEMESPORT had him at No. 36, just four picks earlier than where he ended up going.

DeJean is versatile enough to play corner, nickelback, or safety at the next level. He's as athletic as any other defensive back who was drafted while also displaying the savvy and smarts of an NFL veteran. He's a big play machine with many highlight reel interceptions, multiple picks for touchdowns, and has the speed and coverage ability to stick with just about any receiver.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Philly's passing defense was so bad in 2023 it was almost unbelievable. They gave up the second-most passing yards, second-most passing TDs, the fourth-highest passer rating, and had the third-lowest INT rate.

He, like Mitchell, will fit perfectly into Fangio's secondary-friendly defense. DeJean's well-rounded skill-set also gives Philadelphia the ability to move him around seamlessly. Not to mention that he could be a serious threat in the return game with the NFL's updated kickoff rules.

With Slay, Mitchell, and Ringo at CB, it may make more sense to slot DeJean in at safety, but again, the versatility of the rookie will give Fangio many options, and the Iowa product has already said he's willing to line up "wherever". DeJean's high football IQ should allow him to pick up the schemes easily, so once he's caught up to the speed of the game, the sky is the limit.

With Roseman at the helm, the Eagles typically have drafts that rank near the top of the league, and 2024 was no different. Even their worst picks make sense and could end up helping the team.

They say that you make your own luck (or at least, Billy Zane said that), and year after year, it seems like some sleeper pick at a position of need falls to Philadelphia. This year it happened twice with Mitchell and DeJean, and all of a sudden, their secondary goes from being a weakness to an area of strength.

