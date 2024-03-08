Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles peaked at 10-1 to start the 2023 season, but faltered down the stretch.

Going into 2023, many expected the Philadelphia Eagles to make another Super Bowl run after their heartbreaking loss in the big game to the Kansas City Chiefs to cap off the 2022 season.

After winning 10 of their first 11 games, Philadelphia looked on track to make it back to the big game once again with quarterback Jalen Hurts garnering consideration for the MVP award. However, the Eagles' 10-1 start to last season proved to be the top of the mountain as the team finished 1-5 in their final six games of the regular season. To put the cherry on top of a late-season collapse, the Eagles were upset by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wildcard round of the playoffs in a 32-13 loss.

As the offseason progresses, Philadelphia will look to retool and regroup for yet another potential Super Bowl run in 2024. With that said, here's a detailed look into potential moves for the Eagles as they prepare for a successful 2024 campaign.

Eagles Bright Spots of 2023

Philly's offense played soundly despite injuries and defensive struggles

All eyes were on one of the best offenses in the NFL heading into 2023 for the Eagles, a unit the squad would lean on for their success through a string of injuries and struggles on the defensive side of the ball under Matt Patricia.

Philadelphia's offense performed like a top unit in the NFL during the team's 10-1 start to last season. The Eagles looked improved in the rushing game with the addition of D'Andre Swift and remained explosive in the passing game with DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown out wide. Offensively, Philly averaged 25.2 points per game, good enough for seventh in the NFL, and moved the ball efficiently to the tune of 354.4 yards per game, ranking eighth in the league.

Another big part of Philadelphia's offensive success in 2023 was the break-out of running back Swift. In his first season as an Eagle, Swift turned in career-highs in carries and yards with 229 rushes for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns. Swift would also be rewarded with the first Pro Bowl nod of his career for his efforts.

Eagles Areas for Improvement

The Eagles defense was in unfamiliar territory last season, struggling after a dominant 2022 season

The defensive side of the ball hindered a solid Eagles offense in 2023. Following the defense's struggles last season, the team will look to hit the offseason running to fill the voids left by several key contributors defensively.

Eagles' Notable Offensive Contracts Position Player Contract QB Jalen Hurts 5 Yr, $255 Million WR A.J. Brown 4 Yr, $100 Million WR DeVonta Smith 4 Yr, $20 Million RB Kenneth Gainwell 4 Yr, $3.9 Million OT Lane Johnson 4 Yr, $81 Million OT Jordan Mailata 4 Yr, $64 Million G Landon Dickerson 4 Yr, $8.7 Million G Cam Jurgens 4 Yr, $6.9 Million

As it stands, the Eagles have their core intact for the foreseeable future. Keeping their talented wideout duo in Smith and Brown paired with Hurts will be crucial to the future success of Philadelphia's offense. Adding depth at running back will also be crucial for a team that struggled to run the ball with Swift out last season.

GIVEMESPORT'S Key Statistic: The 2023 Philadelphia Eagles became the first team in NFL history to begin the season 10-1 and fail to reach 12 wins.

The Eagles suffered a huge blow to start the offseason with the retirement of six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce. Filling the void left by Kelce will be hard, but with their tackle spots secure, Philadelphia can set their focus on finding their next great center to pair with star tackle duo Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson.

Eagles' Notable Defensive Contracts Position Player Contract OLB Hassan Reddick 3 Yr, $45 Million CB Darius Slay 3 Yr, $42 Million DE Josh Sweat 3 Yr, $40 Million CB James Bradberry 3 Yr, $38 Million DT Jalen Carter 4 Yr, $22 Million DT Jordan Davis 4 Yr, $17 Million OLB Nolan Smith 4 Yr, $12 Million

Though the unit struggled in 2023, the Eagles are set up for the future, addressing their front seven in the last two drafts with first-round picks Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and Jordan Davis. Following the departure of Kevin Byard, the safety position will be one Philadelphia looks to address this offseason.

Something to keep an eye on in Philly is the status of veteran defensive line duo, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox. Following the retirement of Kelce, reports stated the possibility of the two following him out.

Pending Free Agents

The Eagles will look to retain several free agents this offseason

Starting the offseason, Philadelphia announced the team's decision to part ways with two-time All-Pro safety, Kevin Byard. Fortunately for the team, the Eagles have the strengths of their offensive and defensive cores under contract through the next several seasons. Philadelphia will look to retain key contributors from both sides of the ball who are set to hit free agency this offseason.

Notable Eagles' Free Agents Position Player Age RB D'Andre Swift 25 WR Quez Watkins 25 WR Julio Jones 35 QB Marcus Mariota 30 RB Boston Scott 28 RB Rashaad Penny 28 DT Fletcher Cox 33 OLB Brandon Graham 35 LB Shaq Leonard 28 LB Zach Cunningham 29 LB Nicholas Morrow 28 CB Bradley Roby 31

Though notable pieces like Brown, Smith and Hurts are under contract for the foreseeable future, the Eagles will look to retain Swift as well as add depth in the running back room either in the NFL Draft or in free agency, especially with the potential losses of Boston Scott and Rashaad Penny.

The Eagles will also need a third option next to Brown and Smith in the passing game, as well as a solid option at backup quarterback if they are unable to retain Marcus Mariota.

Philadelphia has done a fine job infusing youth into their veteran pass rush defensively, adding Davis and Carter in their last two drafts.

The hard part for the Eagles will be replacing Cox and Graham on the defensive line. The team will have their choices in free agency as well as the draft if a deal is unable to be worked out.

Free Agent Targets

Targets in free agency who could be key pieces for Philadelphia

In free agency, Philadelphia will look to address several position groups for both depth and instant impact. These groups include safety, running back, and linebacker and are all position groups that can be addressed in free agency if the Eagles are willing to spend.

Safety

Adding help at the safety position could be relatively cheap for the Eagles with solid veteran options hitting the market. If Philly opens their wallets, 24-year-old safety Xavier McKinney is also set to hit free agency. Deshon Elliot is another solid option for the Eagles and could be on the cheaper side.

Running Back

Running back depth is something that hurt the Eagles' offense in 2023. With Swift out, Philadelphia saw a noticeable drop-off in performance in the rushing game and will look to fill that need in free agency with a number of cheap veterans hitting the market. Backs like Gus Edwards, Zack Moss and Antonio Gibson could all be in play for Philly. Stronger options like Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler are also set to hit the market but could be on the more expensive side.

Linebacker

For the second straight year, Philadelphia could lose nearly all their depth at linebacker with Shaq Leonard, Nicholas Morrow and Zach Cunningham all set to hit the market for Philly. Replacing their linebackers could be relatively easy, with solid upgrades like Patrick Queen and Andrew Van Ginkel heading to the open market. Josey Jewell and Kenneth Murray could also be cheaper options for the Eagles in free agency.

2024 Salary Cap and Draft Situation

The Eagles have nine projected picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Heading into free agency, the Eagles have nearly $42 million in available cap space. Philadelphia's cap situation will be very helpful for a team looking to bolster their roster for a 2024 playoff run.

The Eagles will be able to be spenders in free agency, as well as strong draft suitors with a projected nine picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The team owns their first two picks at 22nd and 50th overall, and also have the 53rd overall pick from the New Orleans Saints. Along with these picks are a projected five compensatory picks in the draft. Here are all of Philadelphia's nine draft picks in the 2024 draft:

Round 1, 22nd Overall

Round 2, 50th Overall

Round 2, 53rd Overall (Via Saints)

Round 3, 97th Overall*

Round 5, 160th Overall (Via Bucs)

Round 5, 169th Overall*

Round 5, 170th Overall*

Round 5, 177th Overall*

Round 6, 189th Overall (Via Falcons)

* denotes projected compensatory pick

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

