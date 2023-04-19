Jalen Hurts’ new contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, whilst friendly to the team, could still cause them problems in the future, Albert Breer has claimed.

Off the back of the best year of his career and the best that the Philadelphia Eagles have had since they won the Super Bowl back in 2018, quarterback Jalen Hurts was duly rewarded with a new contract that will see him earn as much as $255m over the next five years with $179.3m of it guaranteed.

Given the way that NFL contracts are structured, it isn’t quite as simple as saying that he will be earning $51m a year with this deal. Money can be handed out through various incentives and bonuses, sometimes the money can fluctuate on a yearly basis depending on the needs of the team (such as the majority of it being at the start or end of the contract) as well as a number of other factors.

It’s why ESPN’s Adam Schefter was able to point out exactly what Hurts’ cap hit fore the Eagles would be over the coming years on Twitter:

And whilst that doesn’t seem a lot, as Albert Breer put it, that is still going to cause the Eagles a few problems moving forward.

Jalen set to Hurt the Philadelphia Eagles with his latest deal?

Writing for SI.com, Breer pointed out that the Eagles are going to have some very tough decisions to make going forward when it comes to personnel, because once Hurts’ contract starts to really eat into their salary cap, they aren’t going to be able to have the same players around him that they have become accustomed to:

The hard part, for everyone, is what comes next. With Hurts on a rookie contract, Philly could afford to make up for draft misses at receiver by trading for A.J. Brown and signing him to a massive new contract. They could pay to keep, well, nearly every vet they wanted to. And now, the dynamic changes. How do they replace Lane Johnson and Jason Kelce over the next couple of years (the latter’s long-term heir, Cam Jurgens, may already be in place)? Do they pay DeVonta Smith? And how do they get younger rushers and corners on defense?

Those are just some of the questions they’ll have to answer over the term of Hurts’s deal, and they’ll have to find those answers with less financial flexibility than they’ve had, which is the challenge the Chiefs and Bills have had to face the past couple of years. It’ll put pressure on Hurts to raise the level of the people around him, and on GM Howie Roseman to find more affordable talent in the draft.

But if how Hurts played in the Super Bowl (27-of-38, 304 yards, TD; 15 carries, 70 yards, three TDs) is an indication of where he’s headed as a player, then these are the sorts of champagne problems that a lot of teams would love to have.

Jalen Hurts putting the Philadelphia Eagles in hurry-up mode?

As Schefter pointed out, there is still a very small window for the Eagles before the issues that Breer raises really start to kick into gear, which puts them in ‘win now’ mode for the next couple of years. Whilst Hurts is good, does he really have the ability to make anyone and everyone around him better in the way that Tom Brady did with the New England Patriots or Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs?

If he can carry on with the form he has shown this past season, then it might well be that the Eagles can make it work. But if he takes a step back, either because this year was a fluke, or because offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is taking the firepower with him now that he’s head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, or other teams work out how to stop him, then it might set the team back and make them look rather foolish for handing him that much money.