The Philadelphia Eagles could be in position to draft Jalen Carter in this year’s NFL Draft, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

One of the most discussed players in this year’s NFL Draft (aside from the quarterbacks obviously) is Jalen Carter, the defensive tackle out of Georgia who ahead of the combine was ranked as the #1 prospect by NFL.com, and after putting up 18.5 sacks and 44 total tackles during his college career (via Sports Reference), it’s easy to see why he might have been touted that high.

However, there are some major concerns over him as it relates to his draft stock. ESPN analyst Todd McShay has spoken about some ‘character issues’ that he has, his Pro Day footage wasn’t much to write home about, and whilst he will not face time in jail over the matter, his actions still might not look good to teams who want to draft him and make him a big part of their franchise.

As a result, you don’t have to look far to see some suggestions that he might slide some way down a lot of people’s draft boards, a move that could very well make the Philadelphia Eagles very happy indeed.

Could the Philadelphia Eagles catch Jalen Carter?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, NFL insider Albert Breer discussed the Eagles’ draft strategy and claimed that given the way the team is structured right now, and how it might look in the future, that someone like Carter is the perfect person for them to take and to help build a team around moving forward:

The Eagles are in a good spot. They’ve got their quarterback done long term and, so long as Jalen Hurts keeps ascending (his makeup is a big part of why they trust this won’t be a Carson Wentz redux), they have a level of certainty now in the contracts they’ll be building around the next few years. Older stars like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson will filter out. Philadelphia will bet on Hurts, of course, and then deal with contracts like A.J. Brown’s, Jordan Mailata’s, and Dallas Goedert’s, plus more coming, like DeVonta Smith’s.

They’ll have to do what the Chiefs have done the last two years and start to amass more draft capital, then use that capital to fill out key role-player spots on their roster (nine of Kansas City’s 10 draft picks were active for all three of its playoff games, and four started all of them). And this year, as I see it, the Eagles are in position to do that, if they can find a way to trade down a couple of times.

Now, if Jalen Carter falls into their lap at No. 10, I think they should, and will, seriously consider taking a guy who could be Cox’s heir as Philly’s 3-technique. Having the strong veteran locker room the Eagles do, plus well-respected, former Carter teammates in Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean (the Eagles are very high on both), puts the team in a unique spot to get the best talent in the draft class on the right path to a long, productive NFL career.

Will the Eagles catch Jalen Carter?

Now comes the guessing game part of the draft, because now we have to weigh up which teams would need him, which teams are willing to overlook his concerns, and which ones are going to be in a position to give up picks to try and get him.

When all that is calculated, the Eagles would probably need to make a big move to pick him up, especially with a lot of consensus around the league saying ‘it’s a cliche’ that the Seattle Seahawks will take him at number five, so the Eagles will have to be aggressive to grab him, but with the draft capital they have, they certainly have the arsenal to make it happen.